Castleford and Kimberly fall in championship game

TWIN FALLS — The final day of the Idaho High School State Volleyball tournament showed disappointment for all Magic Valley teams.

Burley fell to Lakeland in the semi-final round of the 4A bracket, losing all three of their sets with scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-21.

Oakley was also defeated in the semi-final round of the 1A D1 bracket. They lost all three sets to Genesee with score of 25-11, 25-8 and 25-20.

Both Burley and Oakley lost their consolation matches for third place.

In the 3A bracket, Kimberly battled it out with Fruitland in the semi-final game. The match lasted all five sets, with Kimberly pulling ahead to defeat Fruitland 3-2.

Junior Sydney Kelsey led the team with 18 kills, followed closely by senior Emma Jensen, who had 13 kills. Senior Alivia Schvaneveldt once again carried the defense with 30 digs.

Kimberly advanced to the championship game, where they were handily defeated by Sugar-Salem in all three sets. Sugar-Salem finished with scores of 25-9, 25-13 and 25-14.