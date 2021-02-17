 Skip to main content
Carey takes down Mackay, advances to semi-finals

Girls 1A DII Basketball - Mackay Vs. Carey

Carey's Berenice Vargas tries to take the ball from Mackay's Alana Christensen during the 1A DII championships on Wednesday evening, Feb. 17, 2021, at Nampa High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Carey faced off against Mackay in the first round of the 1A DII Girls State Basketball Tournament at Nampa High School in Nampa. Carey defeated Mackay 50-46 in overtime. 

