Carey's offense dries up, Panthers fall to Rockland in championship

The Panthers went 1-for-16 from the three-point line and did not make a triple until the fourth quarter. Wood had a team-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds.

"I just told her she was one of the ones who got us here," Sears said of Wood. "It was not from a lack of effort on Kylie's part. This just wasn't a good day."

Carey looked poised to make a run in the third quarter, but could not sustain enough momentum. Rockland outscored them by just three points in the second half.

The Panthers started using full-court pressure late in the game and forced seven second-half turnovers, but it was too little, too late. Boyer was able to sneak behind the defense and convert on a transition basket with 4:15 remaining in the fourth to push Rockland's lead to 19 points, its largest of the game.

Saturday's game marked the end of the careers of four Carey seniors — Noelia Cruz, Bailie Morey, Kourtney Black and Felicity Black — who made it to the state tournament in each of their four seasons.

"They mean a lot," Sears said of the seniors' impact on the program. "We've gotten to where it's an expectation that this is what we want to do every year. As they become seniors, the leadership trickles down. They all know their role."