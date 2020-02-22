Carey's offense dries up, Panthers fall to Rockland in championship

NAMPA — Carey's Kylie Wood drained a two-point jump shot to give her team a game-opening 2-0 lead in Saturday's Class 1A Division II state championship game.
Then very little seemed to go right for the Panthers for the rest of the game. With their team tiring, playing for the third time in 36 hours, and managing just 12 first-half points on 4-of-22 shooting, they eventually fell 45-30 to Rockland.
The state title was the first in school history for the Bulldogs.
"They played really good defense on us, but we were also a little tired," Carey coach Merrilee Sears said. "We didn't move the ball real well."
Carey played in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal on Thursday, beat Tri-Valley in the afternoon on Friday, and turned around and played at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The challenge proved to be difficult for a team with a short rotation of players, and the Panthers were denied their second consecutive state championship.
Madalyn Permann and Kiersley Boyer combined for 35 points and 19 rebounds to lead Rockland. Boyer was 7-of-10 on field goal attempts.
"I noticed they were playing really tight on us, so we set screens for our posts and got drives toward the basket," Permann said.
The Bulldogs used several different runs to help put the game out of reach. They closed the first quarter on an 11-1 spurt. Carey scored six straight points in the second quarter to cut the deficit to two, but Rockland responded with another 11-1 run to make the score 24-12 at halftime. Carey struggled to get any closer.
The Panthers went 1-for-16 from the three-point line and did not make a triple until the fourth quarter. Wood had a team-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds.
"I just told her she was one of the ones who got us here," Sears said of Wood. "It was not from a lack of effort on Kylie's part. This just wasn't a good day."
Carey looked poised to make a run in the third quarter, but could not sustain enough momentum. Rockland outscored them by just three points in the second half.
The Panthers started using full-court pressure late in the game and forced seven second-half turnovers, but it was too little, too late. Boyer was able to sneak behind the defense and convert on a transition basket with 4:15 remaining in the fourth to push Rockland's lead to 19 points, its largest of the game.
Saturday's game marked the end of the careers of four Carey seniors — Noelia Cruz, Bailie Morey, Kourtney Black and Felicity Black — who made it to the state tournament in each of their four seasons.
"They mean a lot," Sears said of the seniors' impact on the program. "We've gotten to where it's an expectation that this is what we want to do every year. As they become seniors, the leadership trickles down. They all know their role."
That said, Carey is set up well for the future, too. Wood is just a junior, and other contributing players, including freshman Berenice Vargas, will all be back.
"My girls never quit," Sears said. "They should still be proud."
Scoring
Carey: Berenice Vargas 6, Bailie Morey 4, Kourtney Black 3, Kylie Wood 15, Felicity Black 2.
Rockland: Charlotte Wilson 2, Evie Waite 4, Kiersley Boyer 15, Madalyn Permann 20, Ember Farr 4.