Considering the final two teams standing when the 1A Division II state football championship rolled around were the Carey Panthers and Lighthouse Christian Lions, it may not bee surprising to see the two teams make up nearly half the list of the classification’s All-Idaho football team, released by the Idaho Statesman on Friday.
In total, 20 slots for Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, first team and second team honors were filled by players from the two teams that squared off in the championship game, from which Carey emerged as winners.
It was announced on Wednesday that Carey senior Porter Mecham was the 1A Division II All-Idaho Player of the Year after a standout year with 1,716 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.
Mecham is joined by his head coach, Lane Kirkland, who was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to their second straight state championship. He broke the program record of 23 consecutive wins, set by his own father, when the Panthers topped the Lions in the title game.
Porter Mecham takes the direct snap 12 yards for a TD with 41 seconds left in the half. #careypanthers lead Mackay 28-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/YZ6H43aAFY— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
Lighthouse Christian sophomore quarterback Collin Holloway, the Sawtooth Conference Offensive Player of the Year, got the nod for first team as both a quarterback and kicker. The signal-caller, in his first year as a full-time starter, threw for 2,167 yards and 35 scores and set a program record with a 37-yard field goal.
On 4th and goal from the 9, Collin Holloway finds Clay Silva for the TD. #lighthouselions lead the #careypanthers 6-0 at 5:46 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/G3FpeJyCyw— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
The two selections for the first team offensive line both represented Carey, as junior Eli Cutler and senior Bryan Vargas each took the honors after paving holes for Mecham and the rest of the Panther rushing attack that totaled over 4,000 yards and 65 touchdowns this season.
On the defensive side, one player from each team took a spot on the first team defensive line. Junior Porter Larna of Carey totaled 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks on the season, while Lighthouse Christian senior Brandon Butler managed 92 tackles and 11 sacks during the campaign.
Carey junior linebacker Brigham Parke made 101 tackles in 2018, including 18 in the state title game, to secure a first team selection. He also got a second team nod at tight end, a position that saw him make numerous big plays, none bigger than his championship-clinching catch on fourth down in the state title game. He also earned a second team spot at punter.
Filling one of the other linebacker spots was Lighthouse Christian senior Cooper Dastrup, whose 142 tackles were good for a program record. Lions head coach Cory Holloway once said that Dastrup is practically everywhere on defense, running sideline-to-sideline, and that showed in his standout campaign.
The final first team selection from the area was Carey defensive back Carson Simpson, who intercepted nine passes this season, including one in the state championship game. He also ran wild on offense that night, collecting 176 yards on just 12 carries, which helped his case for a second team spot at running back.
Three plays after grabbing an INT, Carson Simpson scampers 70 yards down the sideline for a #careypanthers TD at 3:18 2Q. They lead the #lighthouselions 20-6. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/zLHe6AkfQp— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
Joining him on the second team was Carey sophomore quarterback Hunter Smith, who led the Panthers to the championship in his first year as a starting signal caller. Smith threw for 137 yards and two scores in the championship game.
Hunter Smith fakes like he’s keeping it and drops a dime to Brigham Parke for the 61-yard score at 4:34 3Q. That’s the second time they’ve hooked up for a score today. #careypanthers lead the #lighthouselions 26-14. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/gEW5S6Y0MB— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
Lighthouse Christian freshman Clay Silva was the lone selection for second team wide receiver, having been one of Holloway’s top targets all season, despite his young age. The speedster exploded for 106 yards on six catches in the championship loss.
Silva’s teammates, juniors Steven Tanguy and Karsten Brandsma, were selected for the second team offensive line after not only supplying ample protection for Holloway, but also creating holes for the likes of Dastrup, sophomore Chance Gaskill and junior Brandon Houser in the loaded Lions backfield.
Carey sophomore defensive back Dallin Parke was the final local choice for the second team, having been a key piece of the last line of the Panther defense. When quarterbacks avoided Simpson on one side, they’d often throw to Parke’s side, and he was up to the task, too.
#careypanthers get a pick from Dallin Parke at 6:09 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/BdOHltptLN— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
The All-Idaho Players of the Year across all six classifications were released by the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday. The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach to pick the Players of the Yea, as well as the All-Idaho teams, which were all released over the past few days.
