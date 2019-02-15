NAMPA — Before this season, the Carey High School girls basketball team set three goals out ahead of itself.
The first was to go unbeaten at home. The Panthers did that.
The second was to win their district. The Panthers did that.
The third and final milestone to reach was a state championship, and, after Friday afternoon, they're one step closer.
Carey overcame a late push from Nezperce in the 1A Division II state semifinals at Nampa High School and advanced to the title game with a 40-35 victory.
"I'm just super happy for the girls," Carey head coach Merrilee Sears said. "The girls had three goals...so far, they've done two out of three, and they've put themselves in a position to obtain the third goal."
The Panthers (20-1) will play Salmon River for the title on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center at 9:30 a.m. As exciting as it was when the final buzzer sounded, it took quite a bit of work just to get there.
A cagey opening saw neither team score until more than halfway through the first quarter, when Nezperce senior Hannah Stapleton scored the game's first bucket. After Stapleton scored, though, Carey found its groove.
Senior Athana Versis knocked down a 3-pointer, then, about 30 seconds later, sophomore Kylie Wood hit one of her own. With one minute to go in the quarter, Wood hit another, as all of the Panthers' nine points in the first frame came from beyond the arc, giving them a 9-6 lead.
Sears said Versis and Wood's early shots came from determination from the duo, but, soon, as the 3-pointers stopped falling as often, Carey had to find other ways to add to its score.
Senior Kodi Green added six points in the second quarter alone. Versis said her team was able to get variations of looks after she and Wood started well from long range, and the Panthers led, 20-16, at halftime.
In the third, the ball found its way to behind the arc again, as Versis and junior Kourtney Black each had two 3-pointers. Black, coming off the bench, played a vital role in the Panthers extending their lead to eight points, the largest of the game at that point, when the third quarter ended.
On one play, Black missed a triple, but Versis chased down the rebound, kept it from going out of bounds, threw it back to Black, who wouldn't miss a second time, draining the 3-pointer just shy of the buzzer. Versis said she had complete faith in Black to make that shot, which established some much-needed distance in the contest.
"Kourtney's come into games in the regular season and knocked those shots all season long," Sears said. "One thing my assistant and I preach all year long is that you've got to be ready when your number is called up. We're a team."
In the fourth, Nezperce added more and more pressure to the Panthers, who took a 10-point lead after a layup from junior Noelia Cruz, but had to hang on from there.
The Indians pulled to within two points of Carey with two minutes to go, as the Panthers struggled to knock down free throws and Nezperce was able to capitalize.
"We did not make free throws," Sears said. "It was the good intentions of, you're trying to time and score. It works when they foul and you step up and make free throws. But, it's alright. These girls never quit."
With just over a minute to go, Wood drew a vital charge call to keep Carey's lead at two points. Then, after the Panthers couldn't add to it, they got a defensive stop and it was Black who had to step up once more.
With 16.8 seconds on the clock, she hit one free throw to push Carey's lead to eight. After another stop, she knocked down both free throws with 0.7 seconds remaining, putting the game to bed once and for all.
Versis led the way for Carey with 11 points, while Black and Wood each had nine and Green chipped in seven.
Celebrations on the court were minimal from Carey, although the Panthers' shouts from the locker room could be heard loud and clear from the court.
Versis said all the team felt was excitement, thanks to the chance to complete their third and final goal. They won't be able to hang on to that feeling for much longer, though, Sears pointed out.
"They know me and they know their celebration gets to last about until we get on the bus," Sears said. "Then it's on to preparing for Salmon River.
