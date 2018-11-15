Try 1 month for 99¢

POCATELLO — It hadn’t happened to the Carey High School football team all season.

With every game in 2018 came one lopsided score after another. The Panthers won their state semifinal matchup against Kendrick by 44 points. Finally, they played a close one in the 1A Division II state title game against Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.

Still, they emerged victorious.

The Panthers held off the Lions 26-20 at Holt Arena to repeat as state champions and cap off their second straight 12-0 season. Carey’s 24-0 run over the past two seasons is the longest in program history, breaking a record set when head coach Lane Kirkland’s father was in charge.

“This is a special team,” Kirkland said. “I’m really proud of these guys today. They played together, and I couldn’t be prouder of our Panther squad.”

After Carey defeated Mackay in the quarterfinals, senior running back Porter Mecham said that, since the Panthers hadn’t faced any real adversity this season, they created their own.

That wasn’t necessary on Thursday.

Lighthouse’s first drive ended with a nine-yard touchdown toss from sophomore Collin Holloway to freshman Clay Silva (six catches, 106 yards, interception on defense). Panthers junior Carson Simpson said the Lions (10-2) “came out on fire.”

Simpson returned that fire and perhaps one-upped it. He scored a 42-yard touchdown and a 70-yard touchdown just three plays after intercepting Holloway, sandwiching a six-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Hunter Smith to junior Brigham Parke.

Behind Simpson’s 134 yards on seven carries, the Panthers led 20-6 at halftime. Kirkland said he was “just plain fast” and stepped up when the Lions keyed in on Porter Mecham.

“They forgot about that other dude, that Carson Simpson guy,” Kirkland said. “And he flew today.”

Simpson, who finished the game with 176 yards on 12 carries, gave more credit to his blocking than anything else.

“I was just feeling it,” Simpson said. “The holes were just there.”

The Lions roared back in the second half, though. After sacking Smith in the end zone for a safety, less than one minute later, Lighthouse Christian scored when junior Brandon Houser powered in a four-yard touchdown about halfway through the third quarter, making it a one-score game.

The Lions, who lost to the Panthers 34-8 on Aug. 31, remained in the game and forced Carey to reach into its bag of tricks. When the Panthers did, they found daggers.

Smith rolled out to his right and tucked the ball as if he was going to run it on a third-and-10 play. Before reaching the line of scrimmage, he stopped and dropped a pass into the hands of a wide-open Parke for a 61-yard score and a 26-14 lead.

However, when Lighthouse Christian sophomore Chance Gaskill scored an eight-yard touchdown with just over four minutes to go, the Panthers had to run down the clock to hold on.

On fourth-and-11 at the Lighthouse Christian 44, with 1:15 on the clock, Smith hit Parke for a 38-yard gain to ice the game.

“The pressure was incredible,” Smith said. “It was terrifying. But, when I dropped back on that pass... I knew we were going to get it. He was open. I threw it, he caught it and we got it. Game right there.”

Smith finished 6-of-11 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, both to Parke, who caught four passes for 116 yards. After the game, Parke still held onto the ball that he caught for the game-clinching first down and said he was never going to let it go.

Defensively, the Panthers forced three Lighthouse Christian turnovers, including one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries by senior Max Dilworth, both when the Lions were in the red zone, to help preserve the victory.

Dilworth, Mecham, Omar Morales and Bryan Vargas are Carey’s only seniors on this year’s squad. Kirkland said he’s looking forward to what the Panthers will bring back. But, for now, they’ll be content celebrating another championship.

Mecham, on the back of winning a second state title in his final game as a Carey Panther, echoed that sentiment.

“This is amazing,” Mecham said. “I couldn’t have pictured it any better. Twenty-four straight games and two rings. That’s all any senior ever wants.”

Other highlights

