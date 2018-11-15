POCATELLO — It hadn’t happened to the Carey High School football team all season.
With every game in 2018 came one lopsided score after another. The Panthers won their state semifinal matchup against Kendrick by 44 points. Finally, they played a close one in the 1A Division II state title game against Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.
Still, they emerged victorious.
The Panthers held off the Lions 26-20 at Holt Arena to repeat as state champions and cap off their second straight 12-0 season. Carey’s 24-0 run over the past two seasons is the longest in program history, breaking a record set when head coach Lane Kirkland’s father was in charge.
“This is a special team,” Kirkland said. “I’m really proud of these guys today. They played together, and I couldn’t be prouder of our Panther squad.”
After Carey defeated Mackay in the quarterfinals, senior running back Porter Mecham said that, since the Panthers hadn’t faced any real adversity this season, they created their own.
That wasn’t necessary on Thursday.
Lighthouse’s first drive ended with a nine-yard touchdown toss from sophomore Collin Holloway to freshman Clay Silva (six catches, 106 yards, interception on defense). Panthers junior Carson Simpson said the Lions (10-2) “came out on fire.”
On 4th and goal from the 9, Collin Holloway finds Clay Silva for the TD. #lighthouselions lead the #careypanthers 6-0 at 5:46 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/G3FpeJyCyw— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
Simpson returned that fire and perhaps one-upped it. He scored a 42-yard touchdown and a 70-yard touchdown just three plays after intercepting Holloway, sandwiching a six-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Hunter Smith to junior Brigham Parke.
Three plays after grabbing an INT, Carson Simpson scampers 70 yards down the sideline for a #careypanthers TD at 3:18 2Q. They lead the #lighthouselions 20-6. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/zLHe6AkfQp— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
Behind Simpson’s 134 yards on seven carries, the Panthers led 20-6 at halftime. Kirkland said he was “just plain fast” and stepped up when the Lions keyed in on Porter Mecham.
“They forgot about that other dude, that Carson Simpson guy,” Kirkland said. “And he flew today.”
Simpson, who finished the game with 176 yards on 12 carries, gave more credit to his blocking than anything else.
“I was just feeling it,” Simpson said. “The holes were just there.”
The Lions roared back in the second half, though. After sacking Smith in the end zone for a safety, less than one minute later, Lighthouse Christian scored when junior Brandon Houser powered in a four-yard touchdown about halfway through the third quarter, making it a one-score game.
Brandon Houser scores from four yards to cut the #careypanthers lead to 20-14 over the #lighthouselions at 6:08 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/hVZhtj1pzw— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
The Lions, who lost to the Panthers 34-8 on Aug. 31, remained in the game and forced Carey to reach into its bag of tricks. When the Panthers did, they found daggers.
Smith rolled out to his right and tucked the ball as if he was going to run it on a third-and-10 play. Before reaching the line of scrimmage, he stopped and dropped a pass into the hands of a wide-open Parke for a 61-yard score and a 26-14 lead.
Hunter Smith fakes like he’s keeping it and drops a dime to Brigham Parke for the 61-yard score at 4:34 3Q. That’s the second time they’ve hooked up for a score today. #careypanthers lead the #lighthouselions 26-14. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/gEW5S6Y0MB— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
However, when Lighthouse Christian sophomore Chance Gaskill scored an eight-yard touchdown with just over four minutes to go, the Panthers had to run down the clock to hold on.
On fourth-and-11 at the Lighthouse Christian 44, with 1:15 on the clock, Smith hit Parke for a 38-yard gain to ice the game.
Wow. On 4th down, Smith hits Brigham Parke for a huge gain to ice it. #idpreps #careypanthers pic.twitter.com/ncIvda5mj7— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
“The pressure was incredible,” Smith said. “It was terrifying. But, when I dropped back on that pass... I knew we were going to get it. He was open. I threw it, he caught it and we got it. Game right there.”
Smith finished 6-of-11 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, both to Parke, who caught four passes for 116 yards. After the game, Parke still held onto the ball that he caught for the game-clinching first down and said he was never going to let it go.
Defensively, the Panthers forced three Lighthouse Christian turnovers, including one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries by senior Max Dilworth, both when the Lions were in the red zone, to help preserve the victory.
Dilworth, Mecham, Omar Morales and Bryan Vargas are Carey’s only seniors on this year’s squad. Kirkland said he’s looking forward to what the Panthers will bring back. But, for now, they’ll be content celebrating another championship.
Mecham, on the back of winning a second state title in his final game as a Carey Panther, echoed that sentiment.
“This is amazing,” Mecham said. “I couldn’t have pictured it any better. Twenty-four straight games and two rings. That’s all any senior ever wants.”
Other highlights
After punting on their opening drive, the #careypanthers get a big tackle for loss on third and goal here for the #lighthouselions. Fourth and goal from the nine coming up. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/808DLo3Gkj— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
The #careypanthers strike back with this 42-yard TD run by Carson Simpson. That cutback...— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
The Panthers and #lighthouselions are knotted at 6-6 at 0:53 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/wnbKkAZYeM
Hunter Smith’s six-yard TD pass to Brigham Parke at 9:39 2Q gives the #careypanthers a 12-6 lead over the #lighthouselions. Porter Mecham gained 77 of the 83 total yards on that drive. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/nFehvQYps4— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
After a turnover on downs, the #lighthouselions get it back after Porter Mecham fumbles. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/iy3iHvEjMd— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
Collin Holloway is picked by Carson Simpson at 4:52 2Q. #careypanthers #lighthouselions #idpreps pic.twitter.com/4UexG2ok9G— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
HALF: #careypanthers 20, #lighthouselions 6— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
Driving into the Carey red zone, Holloway was stripped with 50 seconds left in the half. Max Dilworth recovered it and the Panthers take a two-score lead into the break. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/gnkLvRKwjr
Short kick backfires on the #careypanthers. #lighthouselions have great field position to start the second half. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/HKS14qSf2S— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
Dilworth with a big sack on third and goal from the three for the #careypanthers #idpreps pic.twitter.com/7jXrNfjI1T— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
Then Dilworth recovers this Holloway fumble on fourth. #careypanthers #idpreps pic.twitter.com/ofZYzdmmvY— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
Brigham Parke gets a first on a gutsy fake punt call. #idpreps #careypanthers #lighthouselions pic.twitter.com/46Ee81X0jL— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
Hunter Smith is brought down for a #lighthouselions safety at 7:04 3Q. Karsten Brandsma brought him down. #careypanthers lead 20-8. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/gPB3eakIal— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
On fourth, Holloway’s pass is too high for Clay Silva. Turnover on downs at 0:33 3Q. #idpreps #careypanthers #lighthouselions pic.twitter.com/r19CqNEQov— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
Chance Gaskill takes in a TD from eight yards away at 4:15 4Q. #careypanthers lead the #lighthouselions 26-20. Might be in for an interesting finish. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/lo7qJpo3pQ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
FINAL: #careypanthers 26, #lighthouselions 20— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
The Panthers stay perfect and repeat as 1A-DII champs. The closest game they’ve played all year, but they came out on top. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Xd6NzaBYT7
The #careypanthers sing with their trophy. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/WHiS94Vg4I— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 16, 2018
