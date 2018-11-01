CAREY — The opening play of the Carey High School football team’s 1A Division II state quarterfinal game against Mackay on Thursday spelled trouble for the defending state champion Panthers.
Carey senior running back Porter Mecham picked up a short kickoff, but fumbled, and the Miners recovered. Mecham was spared when, on Mackay’s first play from scrimmage, the Miners fumbled and Carey recovered.
Carey’s Porter Mecham fumbled the opening kickoff and Mackay recovered. Mackay fumbles here on the first play. #careypanthers ball now. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/TKSKXIRS24— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
From there, it was smooth sailing for the top-ranked Panthers, who cruised to a 48-0 win against Mackay on Thursday night and will appear in the state semifinals for the fifth straight season.
“Our kids worked hard today against a good Mackay team,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “I’m real proud of them.”
Following Carey’s fumble recovery, sophomore quarterback Hunter Smith led the Panthers (10-0) on a 14-play drive, culminating in a five-yard touchdown run on fourth down from Smith after the Panthers were stopped from the Mackay one-yard line three times.
The #careypanthers had 1st and goal from the 1 and got stuffed three times. The fourth try was a 5-yard TD on a keeper by Hunter Smith. Carey leads Mackay 6-0 at 5:54 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/qcI1i2QjeM— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
The Miners (4-5) again couldn’t stop Smith, who threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to junior Brigham Parke, giving Carey a 14-0 lead about 24 seconds into the second quarter.
From there, Carey’s run game picked up steam, as junior Carson Simpson and Mecham added back-to-back 12-yard touchdown runs, giving Carey a commanding 28-0 halftime lead.
Porter Mecham takes the direct snap 12 yards for a TD with 41 seconds left in the half. #careypanthers lead Mackay 28-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/YZ6H43aAFY— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
Kirkland said the Panthers knew Mackay would likely key in on the run game, so having a balanced attack with Smith through the air was important.
Smith, meanwhile, felt the pressure is taken off him with Simpson and Mecham producing so much from the backfield.
“They make my life so much easier, you have no idea,” Smith said. “They’re some of the best in the state. There’s not so much pressure on me.”
In the second half, the two-headed monster of Mecham and Simpson continued to dominate. With strong field position after a failed Mackay fake punt, Simpson ran four straight plays, gaining 36 total yards and punching in a 14-yard score less than three minutes into the third quarter.
Mecham caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Smith 13 seconds into the fourth quarter, and senior Porter Larna finished the game off with a 16-yard score with under five minutes remaining.
The #careypanthers take a 48-0 lead at 4:48 4Q, thanks to this 16-yard score from Porter Larna. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/ZyidhbLwEd— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
Simpson led the way on the ground with 112 yards and two scores on 14 carries, while Mecham added 89 yards and his one score on 18 carries. Smith was 8-for-16 through the air, with 135 yards and two touchdowns.
While the Panther offense clicked, the defense allowed Mackay nearly nothing. Carey forced three more turnovers after that opening fumble, as Smith picked off Mackay quarterback Dallin Green in the first half and sophomore Dallin Parke intercepted Green twice in the second half.
The Miners finished with just 73 yards of total offense.
“Our defense really swarmed the ball,” Kirkland said. “They got to the quarterback, which was the key to this game.”
The Panthers, whose closest contest of the season was a 26-point victory over Lighthouse Christian, earned another dominant win on Thursday, but Kirkland felt it was closer than it appeared, particularly in the first half.
Carey had to earn first downs in that period, Kirkland said, and he felt his team benefited from the tough way Mackay played. With the possibility of facing the only other unbeaten team in the state in No. 2 Kendrick next week, Carey could be in for slimmer margins (Kendrick will face Garden Valley on Friday night).
Mecham said that, while other teams haven’t really put a scare into the Panthers this season, they’ve been getting themselves ready for any close battle that could come.
“During halftime, every game, we say it’s 0-0,” Mecham said. “We get back out there and play it like it’s a new game. We kind of try to create our own adversity.”
Any adversity that could come Carey’s way will come to an experienced squad with several players who were a part of last season’s state championship triumph.
One player who is new to the scene is Smith, in his first year as a starter. He said it’s special to make the semifinals, but, while he wants to be happy celebrating that accomplishment, there are more football games to win.
Mecham, who was a key piece of last year’s title-winning team, said this team may not be the same, but is just as prepared to go all the way again.
“It’s like, you’ve got a painting, and no two paintings are alike, but both are just as awesome,” Mecham said. “This is just a different painting. We’re just as great as we were last year, but just in a different way.”
Other highlights
On the second play of the second quarter, Hunter Smith tosses a 37-yard TD to Brigham Parke. Right on the money. #careypanthers lead Mackay 14-0 at 11:36 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/QHO2gwkCvz— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
What a pick by Mackay’s Jacoda Whitworth. #idpreps #careypanthers pic.twitter.com/w4L8iOgbnu— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
The #careypanthers are too quick for me. They take a 20-0 lead at 8:00 2Q on this Carson Simpson 12-yard TD, of which I only caught the very end. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/j6IbTv8yoU— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
HALF: #careypanthers 28, Mackay 0— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
Carey has been in charge so far. Porter Mecham and Carson Simpson each scored a rushing TD. QB Hunter Smith has a passing TD, rushing TD and now this INT to end the half. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/99AWkGTUOo
Mackay, for some reason, ran a fake punt from its own 29 and it did not work. With great field position, Carson Simpson scores from 14 for the #careypanthers, who lead 34-0 at 9:2 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/8AxU0urJOd— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
Hunter Smith ➡️ Porter Mecham for a 20-yard TD at 11:47 4Q. #careypanthers up 42-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Z7VQnTvrqg— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
#careypanthers get a pick from Dallin Parke at 6:09 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/BdOHltptLN— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 2, 2018
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.