Carey beats Kendrick, will face Dietrich at Milk Bowl
Football - Carey vs. Garden Valley

Carey freshman Connor Simpson breaks a tackle against Garden Valley's Devin Yearsley during the playoffs Friday night, Nov. 15, 2019 at Eagle High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

MOSCOW — One of two teams from the Sawtooth Conference will be crowned the 1ADII Milk Bowl Champion on Saturday.

Carey (8-0) will meet Dietrich (10-0) for the title at Twin Falls High School at 1 p.m. Dietrich defeated Mullan 64-0 on Saturday to earn one of the spots in the championship game, and Carey beat Kendrick 40-14 on Monday.

Carey and Kendrick fought to a 14-14 tie at the half in the Kibbie Dome in the state football semifinal game. The Tigers scored first on a 9-yard pass completion from Ty Koepp to Jagger Hewett and Carey evened the score on a 1-yard run by senior quarterback Hunter Smith. Both teams missed the PAT following their first scores. Kendrick took the lead on a 9-yard pass play from Koepp to Talon Alexander and followed with a successful two-point PAT. Carey sophomore Connor Simpson tied the game on a 14-yard scoring run, and Smith completed a pass to senior Dallin Parke to tie the score at 14-14.

“The boys showed tremendous mental toughness fighting thru the first half,” Carey coach Lane Kirkland said.

In the third quarter, Carey took its first lead at 20-14 on a 25-yard pass from Smith to Simpson but the PAT was unsuccessful. On the ensuing kickoff, Kendrick had a good return to the 45-yard line but on the Tigers offensive series, Smith intercepted a Koepp pass and returned the ball to the 20-yard line where Simpson ran the ball in for the score, PAT was good, score 28-14. After Wyatt Fitzmorris broke loose for a long run for the Tigers to the 2-yard line, Parke promptly picked off another Koepp pass. After the Panthers moved the ball down the field on runs by Simpson, Smith and senior Chase Gross, Simpson ran the ball in the final 20 yards and with a good PAT, Carey extended the lead to 28-14 after three quarters.

“The defense stuck it to them in the second half,” Kirkland said. “And the offense rolled off that.”

Simpson found the end zone for his third rushing touchdown on a 16-yard run, and Smith hit Simpson on a 56-yard pass for his second receiving touchdown with both coming in the fourth quarter for the final Panther 12 points.

The Panthers outgained the Tigers only 387-386 and Kendrick had possession for about 15 more minutes than Carey. Simpson, all 5-foot-3 of him, finished with 151 yards on 17 carries and caught six passes for 139 yards. Smith was 8-of-13 for 160 yards.

“Being on the bus for 850 miles in the last few days showed in the beginning of the game,” Kirkland said.

The game played on Monday was originally scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. With the weather conditions Saturday morning, the roads were closed, and with no options, the Panthers were not able to get to the Kibbie Dome and had to return home.

Check Magicvalley.com and Sunday's Times-News for Milk Bowl coverage.

