Carey beats Kendrick, will face Dietrich at Milk Bowl

MOSCOW — One of two teams from the Sawtooth Conference will be crowned the 1ADII Milk Bowl Champion on Saturday.

Carey (8-0) will meet Dietrich (10-0) for the title at Twin Falls High School at 1 p.m. Dietrich defeated Mullan 64-0 on Saturday to earn one of the spots in the championship game, and Carey beat Kendrick 40-14 on Monday.

Local Sports Results - Carey beats Kendrick in semifinal 1ADII game The latest local sports updates.

Carey and Kendrick fought to a 14-14 tie at the half in the Kibbie Dome in the state football semifinal game. The Tigers scored first on a 9-yard pass completion from Ty Koepp to Jagger Hewett and Carey evened the score on a 1-yard run by senior quarterback Hunter Smith. Both teams missed the PAT following their first scores. Kendrick took the lead on a 9-yard pass play from Koepp to Talon Alexander and followed with a successful two-point PAT. Carey sophomore Connor Simpson tied the game on a 14-yard scoring run, and Smith completed a pass to senior Dallin Parke to tie the score at 14-14.

“The boys showed tremendous mental toughness fighting thru the first half,” Carey coach Lane Kirkland said.