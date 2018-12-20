The devastating news no young athlete wants to hear came to Oakley High School senior Tate Cranney in October. His football season, and his career with the Hornets, was over because of repeated injuries to his right knee.
Or so he thought.
About one month later, Cranney watched as his replacement at quarterback, junior Chandler Jones, got shaken up by a tackle in the 1A Division I state title game against Valley. He and Oakley head coach Kade Craner recalled the same sequence of events that followed.
Cranney and Craner looked at one another and knew what was going to happen as Jones exited the field. After he was “able to finagle” a way to be medically cleared, Cranney suited up for Oakley’s state semifinal win over Prairie. He threw one pass and took a knee at the end of the game.
This time, it looked like he might actually have to try and lead Oakley to a title, while a brace was strapped on to protect a leg that had already suffered a torn ACL, torn MCL, torn meniscus, torn cartilage and a fractured femur.
“I’m only on one leg, not really able to perform my best,” Cranney said. “There’s just a lot of emotions going on. I got really nervous, but, once I took the first snap, it felt just like any other game.”
Jones only missed a few plays, but, when he was deemed healthy enough to re-enter, he came in at wide receiver. Cranney would be the one to finish the game at quarterback for Oakley.
Cranney went 16-of-25 for 128 yards and two touchdowns, outperforming even his own expectations as Oakley came up just short against Valley, losing, 42-40.
“I knew we were going to get that kind of game out of Tate,” Craner said. “It was his time. Damn, I just wish we could have scored a couple more points.”
Amid all the positives in Cranney’s performance was one negative play that oddly summarized everything about who he is.
At first glance, all that was seen on a 93-yard interception return by Valley senior Nic Anderson was the player himself crossing the goal line and the Vikings going wild. What may have been missed was the last-gasp tackle attempt made by an Oakley player.
Through loads of pain, Cranney sprinted 90 yards and nearly caught Anderson, even making contact with the scorer’s leg in the effort. He laid face-down on the ground for seconds after, but those who saw what he did—including Vikings senior Alex Korom, who left the celebrations to help Cranney up—understood everything he’d put into it.
Wowwww Nic Anderson intercepts Tate Cranney and takes it 93 yards the other way for a #valleyvikings TD. They lead the #oakleyhornets 36-24. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/9XRVyjESSD— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
“If I had to show a play in a high school career that described Tate Cranney, it would be that play,” Craner said, choking up. “Not for the pick, but he was the kid chasing him down.
“We always talk about leaving everything you’ve got on the field. Win or lose, you walk away with your head held high. That’s exactly what that kid did.”
After he was given the chance to finish the game against Prairie with the kneel, Cranney said the opportunity afforded to him by Craner meant the world to him. What he was allowed to do in the title game “meant the world, times 10.”
Cranney had surgery three days after the state championship game. He said the operation went well and he’s already two weeks ahead of schedule in his recovery.
Nothing is final, but it looks to Cranney like he’ll serve an LDS mission after graduation, then come back and potentially find a place to continue his football career.
In the meantime, he aims to be healthy in time for rodeo in the spring. If, by some chance, there’s a snag in the recovery process, much like with his previous injuries, Cranney won’t be deterred.
“I don’t know,” Cranney said. “I might just roll the dice and say let’s roll.”
It wouldn’t be the first time.
