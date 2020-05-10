Canyon Ridge's Osen signs to play football at George Fox University

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge High School standout River Osen will be playing football at Division III George Fox University in Oregon next year.

The wide receiver and defensive back helped lead a resurgent Riverhawks team this fall and was a big reason Canyon Ridge beat Twin Falls for the second time ever. He was also a member of the Canyon Ridge basketball team that beat Twin Falls for the first time this year. He would have competed in track and field this spring were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osen said George Fox’s relative proximity to home was part of the reason he picked the school. On top of that, he said the coaches reached out to him often, making it clear they wanted him to be part of their program.

He also got good feelings from his future teammates when he visited.

“You could tell that all the guys, they really wanted me to be there,” Osen said.

It’s a bit difficult to stay in peak football shape right now, with gyms being closed, but Osen has been doing what he can. He’d like to add maybe 10 pounds to his 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound frame before the season. Right now he’s been doing bodyweight workouts and training with Canyon Ridge teammate Louie Cresto, who will attempt to walk on at the University of Oregon in the fall.