You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Canyon Ridge's Osen signs to play football at George Fox University
0 comments
top story

Canyon Ridge's Osen signs to play football at George Fox University

{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge High School standout River Osen will be playing football at Division III George Fox University in Oregon next year.

The wide receiver and defensive back helped lead a resurgent Riverhawks team this fall and was a big reason Canyon Ridge beat Twin Falls for the second time ever. He was also a member of the Canyon Ridge basketball team that beat Twin Falls for the first time this year. He would have competed in track and field this spring were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Service Bowl

Canyon Ridge wide receivers Max Jensen, left, and River Osen, center, celebrate after Osen scores the first touchdown of the game Friday during the annual Service Bowl at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.

Osen said George Fox’s relative proximity to home was part of the reason he picked the school. On top of that, he said the coaches reached out to him often, making it clear they wanted him to be part of their program.

He also got good feelings from his future teammates when he visited.

“You could tell that all the guys, they really wanted me to be there,” Osen said.

It’s a bit difficult to stay in peak football shape right now, with gyms being closed, but Osen has been doing what he can. He’d like to add maybe 10 pounds to his 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound frame before the season. Right now he’s been doing bodyweight workouts and training with Canyon Ridge teammate Louie Cresto, who will attempt to walk on at the University of Oregon in the fall.

Boys Basketball - Buhl vs. Canyon Ridge

Canyon Ridge's River Osen puts up a shot against Buhl Friday night, Jan. 3, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

“We’ve been working our butts off,” Osen said. “I want to play as a freshman, that’s my goal right now.”

Osen said he’ll be the only Idahoan on the Bruins’ football team. That’s giving him a little extra motivation.

“I want to show them what an Idaho kid can do,” he said. “Just show what Idaho sports is all about.”

Service Bowl

Twin Falls senior Haylen Walker flips over Canyon Ridge wide receiver River Osen as he attempts to intercept the ball Friday during the annual Service Bowl at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.
Service Bowl

Canyon Ridge junior River Osen holds an American Flag after taking the field with his team Sept. 21, 2018, during the 10th annual Service Bowl at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News