Canyon Ridge's Tapia finds another gear, signs with NIC for soccer

TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge High School senior Armando Tapia finds another gear on the soccer field when he competes.
"I've always been a competitive and physical player and been taught to play like that," Tapia said. "When I was playing normally, I wasn't playing to the best of my ability, but when I was angry, I put it all on the gas on the pedal and went all out."
Tapia translated his fire into strong play on the field, play that earned him plenty of high school success and an opportunity to play at the next level. He now can take that fire to the next level, signing with North Idaho College on Tuesday.
The senior moved up to varsity partway through his freshman season, was a captain for the Riverhawks for two seasons, and earned first-team all-conference honors in the Great Basin his junior and senior years.
This year, he was named a first-team all-state player for the state of Idaho.
You have free articles remaining.
"Hard work paid off," Tapia said. "People finally saw all the hard work I was doing and it finally paid off."
Canyon Ridge made it to the state tournament each of the past two seasons. They fell just short of a district title this year, losing 2-1 to Jerome in overtime.
Corey Farnsworth, Canyon Ridge's head coach, said Tapia brought uncanny leadership and understanding to the program.
"In the game of soccer you don't get to call time-outs and make changes," Farnsworth said. "We have to make them on the fly, and he was a coach on the field for me. Our success was very much paralleled with his effort and understanding and making sure players are doing what we want to do."
Tapia said that while he had other offers and options to play college soccer, North Idaho was the best fit, and he anticipates a small-school atmosphere.
"North Idaho is getting a player that knows the game very well," Farnsworth said. "He's tactically smart and plays very physically. He can play with players bigger and stronger than him and will give everything he has to get the job done."