Canyon Ridge's Tapia finds another gear, signs with NIC for soccer

TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge High School senior Armando Tapia finds another gear on the soccer field when he competes.

"I've always been a competitive and physical player and been taught to play like that," Tapia said. "When I was playing normally, I wasn't playing to the best of my ability, but when I was angry, I put it all on the gas on the pedal and went all out."

Tapia translated his fire into strong play on the field, play that earned him plenty of high school success and an opportunity to play at the next level. He now can take that fire to the next level, signing with North Idaho College on Tuesday.

The senior moved up to varsity partway through his freshman season, was a captain for the Riverhawks for two seasons, and earned first-team all-conference honors in the Great Basin his junior and senior years.

This year, he was named a first-team all-state player for the state of Idaho.

"Hard work paid off," Tapia said. "People finally saw all the hard work I was doing and it finally paid off."

Canyon Ridge made it to the state tournament each of the past two seasons. They fell just short of a district title this year, losing 2-1 to Jerome in overtime.