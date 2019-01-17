More than three years ago, the Canyon Ridge High School boys soccer team was beginning to take shape, and players were being designated as varsity members.
A few freshman were selected to join the varsity ranks. Victor Gurung, one of the group of first-years, was not.
Gurung, unfazed, put everything he had into improving as a player for the Riverhawks, earning his chance on the varsity squad as a sophomore and becoming a key player for the past few years. All that work paid off as, on Thursday, Gurung signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Laramie County Community College.
"Victor brought a work ethic," Canyon Ridge head coach Corey Farnsworth said. "Not only was his skill set something we benefited from every single day, but he's probably the hardest-working player on the team."
Farnsworth has coached Gurung since he was in the seventh grade, watching and helping him develop into the domineering central midfielder the senior became at Canyon Ridge.
Playing box-to-box, Gurung was on the ball all the time, Farnsworth said. Defensively, he was challenging for the ball and, offensively, the Riverhawks would look for his feet to spur attacks.
Laramie head coach Vince Gibson, a Twin Falls native who has two current Canyon Ridge grads on his roster—Abdelgadir Mohamed and Sagar Bhattarai—said he sees Gurung in a holding midfield role when he joins the Golden Eagles.
"I think he'll come in and make an immediate impact," Gibson said. "I think he'll do a great job for us. He's almost college-ready. His soccer IQ is really good."
Gurung said the work ethic grew after that season on junior varsity. Farnsworth noted that Gurung trained endlessly to earn a starting nod as a sophomore and didn't look back.
Now, seeing that Gurung is set to take the step up to the next level, Farnsworth is convinced his former player, who was key in helping the Riverhawks reach the 4A state tournament this past season, can continue to grow.
It's always been Gurung's hope to make it to the college stage, and he plans on fulfilling Farnsworth's prediction.
"I always had the goal to play college soccer," Gurung said. "Now, I have the chance. I'll do what I can."
The next steps for Gurung include finishing out his time at Canyon Ridge and contributing to the Golden Eagles. Then, it's his hope to land at a four-year college after two seasons at Laramie to continue his soccer career.
In order to make the most of his two years at Laramie before hopefully finding a spot at a four-year school, Gurung will have to put a lot of work in on the soccer field and in the classroom, Gibson said.
There shouldn't be much of a problem accomplishing that.
"[The work ethic] helped me a lot since freshman year," Gurung said. "I've been working hard and here I am. I'll keep on working hard to reach my goals and dreams."
