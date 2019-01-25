TWIN FALLS — It was a hard-fought, close contest the whole way through, but, in the end, the Canyon Ridge High School boys basketball team fell just short in a 47-41 loss to Mountain Home on Friday.
“It was just a good battle the whole entire way,” Canyon Ridge coach Darren Van Hofwegen said.
The Tigers (7-9, 4-7) jumped out to an early lead at 11-8 after one quarter. However, a strong Canyon Ridge second quarter, in which the Riverhawks (6-10, 3-8) outscored Mountain Home, 10-4, turned the tides just before halftime.
At the break, Canyon Ridge led, 18-15.
The Tigers got back at the Riverhawks in the third, though, going on a 19-15 run to take a one-point lead into the fourth. In that final frame, Canyon Ridge just couldn’t quite make up the ground, as Mountain Home finished the game on a 13-8 spurt.
Van Hofwegen said it came down to some vital shots in the later stages of the game that Mountain Home hit and the Riverhawks couldn’t quite match.
“That’s probably the difference in the game, their timely 3’s down the stretch,” Van Hofwegen said. “It was a back-and-forth battle the whole night, but they went on a little run in the fourth.”
Canyon Ridge junior Bam Kondracki led all scorers with 15 points, while Mountain Home was paced by senior Bryson Wright, who had 13, and hit a few of those timely triples Van Hofwegen mentioned.
Although the result wasn’t in line with the ultimate goal, Van Hofwegen said there were positives to pull from the game, such as the performances of juniors Louie Cresto and Aaron Barnes down low, getting rebounds and playing physical with the Tigers.
Plus, the dynamic duo of Mountain Home seniors Nehemiah Parker and Jared Adams, who had burned Canyon Ridge the last time they played, Van Hofwegen said, were kept relatively quiet on the night.
“I’ll give our guys a ton of credit,” Van Hofwegen said. “We limited [Adams and Parker] to eight and five [points], so I’d say that’s a big thing there. They’re great athletes and great basketball players.”
The Riverhawks will look to get back in the win column when they host Wood River on Wednesday.
