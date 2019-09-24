The Idaho High School Activities Association finalized its classifications for the 2020 school year Tuesday, and a few Magic Valley teams are on the move while Canyon Ridge will stay put.
Canyon Ridge will remain in 4A despite having an enrollment mark that qualifies it for 5A. The school was one of three that petitioned to remain in 4A based on factors like participation rates, athletic success, and an advisory vote by the class’ superintendents.
Murtaugh, Castleford and Lighthouse Christian will move from 1A Division II to Division I since the dividing line between the two classes dropped from 100 students to 85.
Valley will move up from 1A Division I to 2A, with one of the most notable changes now being that the Vikings will be competing in 11-man football instead of 8-man.
