TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge High School senior Gage King has devoted years to the sport of hurdling.
But the biggest takeaway from his years of track and field has been the family culture that has formed.
"They're like a family to me," he said.
That sense of family was apparent on Thursday when King was surrounded by family and friends as he signed his letter of intent to join the track team of the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
"It was a dream come true for me," King said. "It was a perfect fit for me."
He will graduate this spring with a GPA of 3.7. He placed in the state during his freshman and sophomore year in the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles.
King started track in eighth grade. He would practice with the high school students to push himself, King's father, Gene King, said.
"He gets to continue his dream of track," Gene King said. "But he wanted a school with high quality education because he knew that's where his future was."
Head track and field coach Ben Benoit said that King was everything that a coach could want from an athlete — eager to learn, not afraid to try new things and a die hard attitude for the sport.
"He's always asking how to be better," Benoit said. "His work ethic has always been unbelievable."
Hurdling is all about timing, Benoit said. The athletes hurt themselves constantly but the audience can't tell because they carry on with only the goal in mind.
"He takes every race personally," Benoit said. "There are so many opportunities to make a mistake in hurdles. The scars on his knees show how many times he's hit a hurdle. But he just kept going and got his timing back."
