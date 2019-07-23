TWIN FALLS — Burley’s Matt Evans was in the game for only about one minute on Tuesday, but he made the biggest play of the day, one that his team alive in the Area C Single A American Legion baseball tournament.
The Idaho Falls Grizzlies led the Burley Green Sox 1-0 in the seventh inning, and Evans came into the game as a pinch hitter with runners on second and third base. He hit a fastball to left-center field for a two-RBI base hit that gave his team a 2-1 win to avoid elimination.
He was replaced immediately with a pinch runner after the go-ahead hit and headed back to the bench.
“Whatever the situation is, I’m ready to help my team out in any way I can,” Evans said.
Burley went into Tuesday facing elimination from the tournament after losing 12-2 to Malad on Monday. Coach Devin Kunz said Tuesday’s play wasn’t perfect, but he liked how his team responded.
“The way we showed up yesterday, Malad gave us a big helping of humble pie,” Kunz said. “We came out and battled today. We weren’t great, but our pitching has been really good today, and our defense has been really good.”
The Green Sox started the day off with an 11-1 win over the Idaho Falls Titans in the morning. Slayder Watterson pitched a complete game to help lead the way.
Drew Ferrin also performed well in the afternoon game against the Grizzlies. He also pitched a complete game, allowing just one run while striking out six.
Ferrin said he knew how important it was for him to pitch as deep into the game as possible so that his team didn’t have to use another pitcher.
“I didn’t want us to burn through another pitcher because I know we’ll have two more games tomorrow,” he said.
“We have tremendous fight,” Ferrin added. “These guys have no quit and play all-out in every game.”
Burley will play at 9 a.m. Wednesday and will need to win two games to earn their way into next week’s state tournament. The team already has a spot in the tournament clinched because they are hosting it this year.
Meanwhile, the Kimberly Astros won their first game Tuesday over Mountain Home to avoid elimination, but fell 4-3 to Idaho Falls later in the day to end their season.
Jackson Cummins pitched six innings for Kimberly against Mountain Home and added two hits, an RBI and scored a run as his team took advantage of seven errors by Mountain Home.
The team fell behind the Idaho Falls Tigers 4-0 in game one before scoring two runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth to cut the lead, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.
Dawson Cummins and Dylan Holmes each doubled twice in the loss, and Brennen Chappel pitched a complete game.
Idaho Falls Grizzlies (Skyline) 11, Wendell 7: Idaho Falls handed Wendell its second loss of the tournament, eliminating the team and ending their season. After the Grizzlies jumped out to a 6-1 lead, Wendell responded with three runs in the third and two in the fourth to tie the game. But Idaho Falls outscored them 5-1 the rest of the way, and Wendell committed six errors.
Tristan Wert went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored for Wendell, and Tanner Martinez added two hits.
Idaho Falls Tigers 11, Jerome 4: Jerome was eliminated from the tournament and saw its season end with the loss to Idaho Falls. Bradley Thompson pitched a complete game for Idaho Falls, and Nate Rose went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored.
