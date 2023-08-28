Here are local scores from around the Magic Valley for Monday night's games.

GIRLS SOCCER

Burley 3, Minico 0

Tonight, was a special game for Burley. Head coach Jorge Carrillo returned to battle at his alma mater, where he graduated as Minico's all-time scorer, and came out with the victory.

"The game was well fought. Minco put on a great game," Carrillo told the Times-News via text. "But my girls were determined, hungry and motivated to get the win. We played a lot better as a team all around."

Jaycee Stuart, Tamee Jensen and Emely Magana found the net for the Bobcats.

Coach Carrillo said it was a great team effort across the board.

Burley has dealt with early injuries but looks to turn things around.

The Bobcats host Jerome at 4:30 Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Burley 1, Minico 0

The Bobcats pick up their first season win off the foot of Edwin Anguiano scoring in the 47th minute of the game, after coming off a tie with Preston.

"We were dangerous on all sides of the ball. We are finding how the final ball into the offensive third looks for our team," Burley head coach Lindsay Payne told the Times-News via text message. "We played with a high tempo, and sometimes the ball just doesn't go into the back of the net."

Burley looks to continue the momentum as they travel to Jerome at 4:30 on Wednesday.

Canyon Ridge 2, Mountain Home 0

VOLLEYBALL

Camas County 3, Centennial Baptist 2