When Brylie Adams was younger, she thought about the possibility of running for the BYU track and field program. It's no longer possible — it's real.
Adams signed her letter of intent with BYU on Tuesday in front of family and friends at Burley High School. The senior will run the 100-meter hurdles for the Cougars, and she might run the 300 meters later in her college career.
"It’s really exciting," Adams said over the phone on Wednesday. "I really thought it would be a big confidence booster because it’s been a dream of mine for a long time. But being around the college athletes and the coaches, it’s really humbling."
Adams received a partial scholarship from BYU, she said, with a chance to receive more aid later in her career. She also received interest from Idaho State, Utah Valley and Utah State, but she was only actively engaged with BYU and UVU.
Adams attended a BYU track camp in June, and her performance there got the attention of the Cougars' coaches. She also boasted some impressive high school marks. This past spring, she ran the 100 hurdles nine times and finished first on seven occasions, including in the preliminaries at the 4A state championships. Her time in that race was a personal-best 14.94 seconds (she placed third in the finals).
When BYU offered, her decision was easy.
"I fit really well with the coach, I clicked with the players and I really liked the curriculum and the rules of the college," she said. "It was the right fit for me."
Adams decided her sophomore year that she wanted to run track in college. From that season to the next, she shaved more than a second and a half off of her personal record in the 100 hurdles. Her slowest time as a junior was 16:93, and she broke 16 seconds in six of her nine races. Her best time as a sophomore was 16:37.
Adams' goal for her senior season is simply to improve as she heads to college at the Division I level.
