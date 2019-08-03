BURLEY — It wasn’t the cleanest performance, but it was enough to get the Burley Green Sox into the championship game of the Single A Legion baseball state tournament.
Burley beat Emmett 8-5 Friday to eliminate the Blue Devils and set up a matchup with the Idaho Falls Tigers in Saturday’s championship. Since Idaho Falls has lost once in the tournament already, Burley only has to beat them once to win the championship. The teams will play twice if the Tigers win the first game.
Despite committing four errors and being out-hit 6-4 Friday, Burley still found a way to win. They got out to an 8-1 lead after five innings and took advantage of several mistakes by Emmett. They drew eight walks on the night while only allowing three.
Ramiro Garcia hit an RBI triple, and Jace Robinson had an RBI double. Scott Ritchie drove in two runs, and Kody Condie drove in another.
Carson Noble pitched five innings and allowed five hits and three earned runs, striking out three on 95 pitches. Robinson and Easton Watterson each pitched an inning in relief and allowed just one run between the two of them.
The game got tight in the sixth inning when Emmett scored four runs to cut the lead to 8-5, but the Green Sox got out of the inning and Emmett left the bases loaded, unable to do any more damage.
Burley and Idaho Falls played each other earlier this season in a doubleheader on June 1, with each team winning one game. The Tigers won 3-1 while the Green Sox won 9-8.
The two teams were also in the same district tournament, but did not play each other in the postseason.
