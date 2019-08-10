CODY, Wyo — The Burley Green Sox picked up another win in the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament Saturday, a 9-8 victory over the Cody Cubs, the tournament's host team.
Burley got out to a 9-2 lead before Cody put some pressure on with a four-run sixth inning in which they cut the lead to 9-6. But the Cubs couldn't do any more damage and left the bases loaded.
Things got even tighter in the seventh when Cody cut the lead to 9-7 and had the bases loaded again. Cody Phillips hit a single which scored a run, but the tying run was thrown out at the plate and Burley held on for the win.
Several different players chipped in on offense for the Green Sox, led by Ramiro Garcia, who went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and a stolen base. Drew Ferrin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Kody Condie and Matt Evans each drove in two runs, and Izaak Macias drew three walks.
Burley will face Wasilla (Alaska) on Sunday. Wasilla had previously advanced with a 13-12 win over North Coos Bay (Oregon) and a 6-2 win over Cheyenne (Wyoming).
Three of the tournament's eight teams were eliminated as a result of suffering their second loss of the tournament Saturday. Layton, Utah beat North Coos Bay (Oregon) 12-7, Vauxhall beat Alpenrose 5-4, and the Wasilla Road Warriors (Alaska) eliminated Cheyenne (Wyoming) with a 6-2 win.
The regional tournament runs until Tuesday, Aug. 13.
