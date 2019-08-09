CODY, Wyo. — The Burley Green Sox Legion baseball team got off to a quick and clean start in the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Cody, Wyoming Friday.
Burley handed the Alpenrose Red Sox (Oregon) an 11-1 loss in five innings to open the tournament. They scored eight of their runs in the first two innings and never looked back, not allowing a run until the fifth.
Drew Ferrin pitched 4.1 innings and allowed three hits and one run on 77 pitches while striking out six, and Slayder Watterson pitched the final .2 innings.
Things didn’t start out perfectly for the Green Sox, who had a little trouble in the top of the first inning. But Ferrin was able to work around the baserunners and keep the Red Sox off the board.
“We were ready right from the get-go. We had a couple errors in the first couple innings but didn’t let it bother us,” Burley coach Devin Kunz said.
The offense came prepared, and Kunz said the team’s momentum carried over from the Idaho state tournament last week, which Burley ended with an 18-7 win. Burley had 11 hits in Friday’s game and took advantage of a couple of errors by Alpenrose.
Ramiro Garcia, Kody Condie and Ferrin each had two hits, with doubles by Condie and Ferrin and a triple by Garcia. Condie, Slayder Watterson and Scott Ritchie each had two RBIs, and Garcia drove in three runs.
The Burley defense was able to buckle down after the offense built the early lead.
“They had some good hits on the ball, so our defense was good after that. We really tightened up,” Kunz said.
The double-elimination tournament, which runs until Tuesday, will continue Saturday.
