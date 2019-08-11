CODY, Wyo — The Burley Green Sox Legion baseball team continued its play in the Northwest Class A Regional tournament Saturday, but its game against the Cody Cubs was not complete at press time.
Rain pushed the start time of Saturday afternoon’s games back by about two hours. Burley was set to play Cody, the tournament’s host team, at 7 p.m. before the delay pushed the game time late into the evening.
Burley advanced to Saturday’s game with an 11-1 win over the Alpenrose Red Sox of Portland, Oregon, and Cody beat The Vauxhall Spurs of Vauxhall, Alberta, Canada by a score of 5-4.
Three of the eight teams were eliminated as a result of suffering their second loss of the tournament Saturday prior to the late game. Layton, Utah beat North Coos Bay (Oregon) 12-7, Vauxhall beat Alpenrose 5-4, and the Wasilla Road Warriors (Alaska) eliminated Cheyenne with a 6-2 win. Neither Burley nor Cody would be eliminated with a loss, since each won on Friday.
The Burley Green Sox have ridden a hot streak throughout the postseason. Since losing to Malad in the first round of the district tournament in July, they have won nine of their past 10 games, including an 18-7 win over the Idaho Falls Tigers on Aug. 3 to win the Idaho Class A Championship.
The Northwest Regional pits the Idaho state champion against the top two teams from both Oregon and Wyoming as well as a team from Alaska and a team from Canada.
The regional tournament runs until Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Head to magicvalley.com to see a recap of Burley’s late game against Cody.
