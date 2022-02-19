Burley girls win state basketball title

Saturday, Feb. 19 Results

Girls State Basketball Tournament

4A @ Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Burley 58, Skyline 43 State Champions

NAMPA — The 4A State Tournament Championship game was all the Burley Bobcats at the Ford Idaho Center. The Bobcats led the Skyline Grizzlies from start to finish leading 13-6 after first quarter, 32-12 at half, 50-23 at end of third quarter and finally with the final score, 58-43. Skyline trailing 50-23 at the start of the fourth quarter made a move led by their leading scorer Shay Shippen with a strong final run outscoring Burley 20-8 in the final period. Burley, with probably the best player in the state junior Amari Whiting with a super supporting cast, is without doubt the best of the 4A. Whiting finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Whiting who set the 2021 record of points scored in the tournament of 82 broke her own record with 89 points (25 points vs Skyline, 35 vs Middleton, 29 vs Preston). Sydney Searle followed with 13 points and Lynzey Searle added eight. Shippen tied Whiting for game-high honors with 25 points and eight boards and Teresa Ledezma led the Grizzlies with nine rebounds.

The Bobcats finished the season at 24-1 with their only loss 43-42 at 5A Borah in late December.

1ADI @ Columbia High School, Nampa

Oakley 43, Notus 25 Consolation Final

NAMPA — The Pirates took the 7-6 lead after the first quarter in the consolation final of the 1AD1 state tournament and the Hornets held the lead at 19-13 at the half and 28-18 after three. Oakley took control in the second half outscoring Notus 24-12. The Hornets took it to the Pirates on the boards finishing with 25 offensive and 23 defensive compared to 10 offensive and 21 defensive for the Pirates. Neither team shot very well for the game, Hornets finishing at 29% and Notus at 24%. Jentry Hawker led Oakley with 10 points and Falon Bedke pulled down nine rebounds. For Notus, Alexis Cudaback led both teams with 14 points. In addition to winning the consolation title, the Oakley Hornets will be taking a second award home after winning the 2022 1ADI Sportsmanship Award.

Butte County 61, Raft River 17

NAMPA — The Pirates built an early lead of 20-3 after the first quarter and it grew to 34-9 at the half and 40-15 heading into the fourth quarter in the third-place game with the Trojans. Once Butte County got rolling, Raft River found no way to stop them. There was no lack of try or effort by the young Raft River team, their shots just weren’t falling. The Trojans finished 4-of-47 in field goal attempts and 9-of-10 at the free throw line. Jessi Knudsen led Raft River with five points making 5-of-6 free throws and Reagan Jones finished with four points coming on 4-of-4 from the free throw line. For Butte County, Kiya Mcafee had 19 points and Syvannah Bird followed with 14.

1ADII @ Nampa High School, Nampa

Deary 41, Richfield 30

NAMPA — The Mustangs and Tigers played a low scoring first half in the third place game with Richfield claiming the 19-15 lead at the break. At times, the Tigers appeared to take control on a couple of different occasions during the first half shooting 50% or 8-for-17. The Mustangs outscored Richfield 26-11 in the second half. Deary was 15-for-18 or 83% at the free throw line for the game and 12-for-14, 85% in the second half. Richfield was 3-for-5, 60% in the first half and did not go to the free throw line in the second half. The Tigers committed 15 turnovers while the Mustangs only seven. Madi Jones led Richfield with seven points and Tori Truman and Shelby Jones each followed with six. For Deary, Araya Wood scored a game-high 16 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0