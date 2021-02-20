Burley defeats Sandpoint in third-place game.

Girls Basketball

4A State Tournament, Mountain View High School, Meridian

Burley 45, Sandpoint 32: After starting the tournament with an opening win over Middleton 57-48 on Thursday, Burley suffered a tough loss to Blackfoot 47-30 on Friday night in the semifinals, but was able to bounce back only a few hours later defeating Sandpoint in the 4A state tournament third-place game.

Burley led after each quarter 9-8, 19-14 and 31-18. The two teams tied 14-14 in the fourth. The largest Bobcat lead was 31-16 late in the third quarter and the only tie was in the first quarter at 6-6. There were 26 turnovers committed by the two teams (Burley 10, Sandpoint 16).

Burley sophomore Amari Whiting almost out-scored the Sandpoint team with her 31 points. Whiting came into the game needing only 15 points to set the new record of most points in tournament breaking the old record of 67 points set in 2015 by Maddie Schoening ironically from Sandpoint. Whiting finished the three games with 82 points (37 against Middleton, 14 against Blackfoot, 31 against Sandpoint). She also set a new record for highest average points per game at 27.3 previously held also by Schoening in 2015 of 22.33.