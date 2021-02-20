Burley defeats Sandpoint in third-place game.

Girls Basketball
4A State Tournament, Mountain View High School, Meridian
Burley 45, Sandpoint 32: After starting the tournament with an opening win over Middleton 57-48 on Thursday, Burley suffered a tough loss to Blackfoot 47-30 on Friday night in the semifinals, but was able to bounce back only a few hours later defeating Sandpoint in the 4A state tournament third-place game.
Burley led after each quarter 9-8, 19-14 and 31-18. The two teams tied 14-14 in the fourth. The largest Bobcat lead was 31-16 late in the third quarter and the only tie was in the first quarter at 6-6. There were 26 turnovers committed by the two teams (Burley 10, Sandpoint 16).
Burley sophomore Amari Whiting almost out-scored the Sandpoint team with her 31 points. Whiting came into the game needing only 15 points to set the new record of most points in tournament breaking the old record of 67 points set in 2015 by Maddie Schoening ironically from Sandpoint. Whiting finished the three games with 82 points (37 against Middleton, 14 against Blackfoot, 31 against Sandpoint). She also set a new record for highest average points per game at 27.3 previously held also by Schoening in 2015 of 22.33.
Against Middleton on Thursday, Whiting set a new record for most points in a game of 37 breaking the record of 36 points set by Alli Furness from Rigby in 2012.
Senior Kaylee Banks had a team-high 10 points for Sandpoint. Burley finished the season at 19-6.
Skyline 54, Mountain Home 37: MERIDIAN – Mountain Home was guilty of 15 first half turnovers and found themselves down 25-14 to Skyline at the half in the 4A state tournament consolation game. The Tigers finished with 22 turnovers resulting in 22 Grizzly points.
Skyline outscored Mountain Home 29-23 in the second half to take the consolation championship. Sophomore Madi Keener finished with 14 points for the Tigers, junior Reece Floyd had 11 and junior Emily Harper had a team-high 11 rebounds. Skyline junior Mattie Olson was the top scorer for the game with 23 points and senior Lizzie Bialas had 11. Mountain Home ends the season at 17-9.
“We got some really good looks on offense and just couldn’t make them. Their pressure gave us trouble but not horrible. We just missed a bunch of layups early and a bunch of 3’s in the second half that didn’t go down,” Mountain Home coach Brent Keener said.
3A State Tournament, Middleton High School, Middleton
Filer 53, Parma 30: MIDDLETON – After losing in an overtime with Sugar-Salem in the semifinals on Friday night, Filer wasn’t quite ready to end the season in regulation in the 3A state tournament third-place game with Parma. The Wildcats played a second overtime game in two days which Filer won this time.
There were four ties and the largest lead was by the Wildcats at 22-7 in the second quarter. Filer led after each quarter, 13-2, 32-19, 42-33 until the final period where the game ended at 49-49. There were only five points scored in the overtime and four of those were by the Wildcats.
Filer senior Ella Fischer ended her Wildcat basketball career with 20 points and nine rebounds, junior Alexis Monson finished with 16 points and five boards and Kathleen Hale added eight points. Hale received some extra praise from her coach, Mike Amaya.
“Kathleen affected the game defensively with a strong presence.” said Amaya. “The girls battled very hard and decided they wanted to play an extra quarter to win some hardware,”
Filer ends the season with a record of 16-9.
Boys Basketball, 1ADI District Playoffs
Glenns Ferry 43, Shoshone 34
SHOSHONE – Glenns Ferry eliminated Shoshone from the 1ADI district tournament in the loser-out game. Senior Ty Crane was the leading scorer for the game with 24 points including eight 3-pointers for the Pilots and junior Nick Hernandez had nine. Freshman Kobyn Benzeval had a team-high eight points for the Indians.
Glenns Ferry will play at Murtaugh on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Murtaugh 55, Lighthouse Christian 48
TWIN FALLS – Senior Ty Stanger led Murtaugh with 18 points and senior Chris Grunig had 14 in the Red Devils win over the Lions in the 1ADI district tournament loser-out game. Freshman Jack DeJong scored a team-high 17 points for Lighthouse Christian, junior Clay Silva followed with 10 and freshman Collin VanderHam had six.
“It was a very good game between both teams. It was a back and forth effort and a very physical game by both teams. Murtaugh was able to come out on top with good free throw shooting at the end,” Lighthouse Christian coach Mike Brown said. “It was a season of highs and some lows. Overall, our young team will learn from this year and take it into next season.”
Murtaugh will host Glenns Ferry on Tuesday at 7 p.m.