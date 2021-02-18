 Skip to main content
Burley beats Middleton, moves on to semi-finals
Burley beats Middleton, moves on to semi-finals

Girls 4A Basketball - Burley Vs. Middleton

Burley head coach Amber Whiting gives direction against Middleton during the girls 4A championships on Thursday night, Feb. 18, 2021, at Mountain View High School in Meridian.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

With a final score of 57-48, Burley pushed their way past Middleton to advance to the semi-final game of the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament. Burley will take on Blackfoot on Friday at 7 p.m. 

