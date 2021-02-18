With a final score of 57-48, Burley pushed their way past Middleton to advance to the semi-final game of the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament. Burley will take on Blackfoot on Friday at 7 p.m.
alert
Burley beats Middleton, moves on to semi-finals
Related to this story
Most Popular
Results for Monday night's prep sports.
Friday, Feb. 12
Watch video and see photos for the Lighthouse Christian girls basketball team defeating Lakeside.
The latest local sports scores.
See photos from Filer's win today at the state girls basketball tournament.
See photos for the Carey girls basketball team defeating Mackay at the state tournament.
Saturday, Feb. 13
The Idaho High School Activities Association will begin hosting an official girls wrestling state championship next year.
Get the latest local sports scores.
Get the latest local sports scores, including the state girls basketball tournament.