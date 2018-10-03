FILER — Buhl High School boys soccer player Josh Cruz recalled a chance he had on a through ball in his team’s Aug. 24 match against Filer. One-on-one with the goalkeeper, he blazed his shot over the bar, and the Indians went on to lose 2-0.
On Wednesday, Cruz and his team made amends for their previous miscues.
The senior made no mistake, scoring on a chance he deemed nearly identical to the one he missed in August, to give the Indians a 2-1 lead in the 28th minute. Buhl went on to beat Filer 4-1 in Wednesday’s regular season finale and cement a second-place finish in the High Desert Conference standings.
“There was a lot at stake,” Cruz said. “Inside, the team knew we were capable of beating them.”
Right out of the gates, Buhl (12-2-2, 10-2-2) took control of the game. A free kick lofted into the box by senior Mauricio Velazquez hit the hand of Filer defender Hunter Fisher. Senior captain Victor Quezada stepped up and deposited the penalty for a 1-0 lead in the third minute.
Here was the handball. Pretty clear pen. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/zWUDkKMFEW— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 4, 2018
Just three minutes in, the #buhlindians have the lead. A handball in the box leads to a Buhl penalty, which Victor Quezada converts. They lead the #filercats 1-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/oBQlfB93jp— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 4, 2018
Buhl head coach Adnan Mustafic said his team was mentally prepared to come out and play, right from the start. However, defending set pieces has been a weakness for his squad, and that problem resurfaced 10 minutes after Quezada’s goal.
A free kick lofted to the back post by freshman Martin Perez found the head of wide-open senior Jesus Lopez and, just like that, the Wildcats (9-4-3, 8-4-2) were level.
Just like that, the #filercats equalize in the 13th. Martin Perez’s free kick finds an unmarked Jesus Lopez at the back post. 1-1. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/e6VcmaWdUp— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 4, 2018
Filer head coach Derek Howard said he was pleased with his team’s response, but the impact of the equalizer was short-lived.
Cruz’s 28th minute goal was followed by a similar run down the right-hand side just two minutes later. As he tried to reach the ball first, the referee judged that he was fouled, and Quezada scored his second from the penalty spot.
#buhlindians winger Josh Cruz finishes on a break to make it 2-1 in the 28th minute. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/o4mNlYhfmM— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 4, 2018
Two minutes later, Cruz was fouled in the box. Victor Quezada stepped up to score his second for a 3-1 lead. #buhlindians #filercats #idpreps pic.twitter.com/QS5mszSoBb— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 4, 2018
Throughout the game, the Indians utilized their speed to get in behind the Wildcat defense. Cruz’s runs proved vital in Buhl’s effort to separate from Filer, and he said it’s something he’s often trying to do, as long as it works.
“We’ve always known Filer usually plays a pretty high line,” Cruz said. “We wanted to possess a lot of the game but we knew that if those runs were an option, we were going to make sure we took full advantage of those, too.”
That two-goal outburst in two minutes provided a large boost to the Indians, Cruz said, and meant they weren’t “chasing the game” anymore. However, despite a halftime advantage of 3-1, Mustafic didn’t feel totally comfortable with the lead. He said he wanted another goal at that stage so his kids could relax, as he felt they still showed some jitters.
Buhl was particularly strong in possession after the second half got underway, Howard said, and the Indians hardly let Filer into the game. A few fleeting chances popped up, but the Wildcats never looked like they’d gain ground back.
The #filercats best attack of the second half so far, in the 60th minute. Ramon Chavez with the stop for the #buhlindians #idpreps pic.twitter.com/hN0a7i9yJK— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 4, 2018
“(Buhl) controlled a lot of (the game) for a while,” Howard said. “It’s always an interesting game against Buhl.”
Filer’s hopes were dampened further when senior Cody Ruiz was awarded a second yellow card and sent off in the 69th minute. Two minutes later, Buhl freshman Teo Sanchez cut past a defender and fired a shot past the keeper for the Indians’ fourth goal.
Teo Sanchez with a great cutback and finish to give the #buhlindians a 4-1 lead over the #filercats in the 71st minute. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/NZsnpuAF0W— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 4, 2018
For the nine minutes that followed, Filer actually grew into the game. Howard said he loved the fight in his team, especially after going a man down, but it was too late as the final whistle blew and Buhl locked down the second seed in the district tournament, which begins Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
Buhl will host No. 7 Gooding to open districts, and third-seeded Filer will play No. 6 Declo in the single elimination tournament.
“It feels great,” Mustafic said. “If we win the first game Saturday, we get to host a game, which Buhl hasn’t done in a long time at districts. Home-field advantage, that’s what you work for. We feel good about it.”
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Mauricio Velazquez nearly scored an outrageous goal from distance for the #buhlindians here in the 45th. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/LMeEKICW01— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 4, 2018
Roberto Razo goes close for the #buhlindians in the 55th. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/AkWANnFSof— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 4, 2018
Jesus Lopez’s header just loops over the bar for the #filercats in the 67th. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/zoIlgWrNT7— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 4, 2018
