BUHL — When the Buhl High School girls basketball team got set to take on Canyon Ridge on Friday, head coach Dan Hill elected to start the game with a high intensity level.
Employing a press to open the game, he saw immediate results, as the Indians suffocated the Riverhawks and held on to their early lead, defeating Canyon Ridge, 40-23, and avenging a 48-43 loss at the hands of the Riverhawks back on Nov. 16.
“It was probably the most aggressive and intense we have been all year,” Hill said.
Buhl (6-12) outscored Canyon Ridge, 13-7, after one quarter. The press had clearly worked in the Indians’ favor, but the Riverhawks (1-17) were still right there.
The Indians needed their momentum to carry over, and it did, and a 7-1 second-quarter run gave the hosts a comfortable 20-8 cushion entering the halftime break.
“We started the game in that press and I felt like the intensity of our girls just kinda bled out from there,” Hill said.
Hill added that the Indians started out the second half well, too, and they outscored the Riverhawks, 10-5, in the third, giving them a 30-13 advantage going into the final frame.
That aggression he wanted from his team from the outset never really went away.
“We were getting bodies on people and were aggressive after loose balls,” Hill said. “We had girls diving on the court. It was fun to watch them, and we started that way from the tip.”
An even 10-10 finish showed that Canyon Ridge wouldn’t quite go away, but Buhl was in the driver’s seat from start to finish. Senior Emily Gorrell led all scorers with 15 points for Buhl.
Hill said Gorrell “does a really good job of letting the game come to her,” and always puts herself in spots to score, highlighting how she was dangerous on Friday. Senior Kyra Azevedo was also in double figures with 12 points for Buhl. Canyon Ridge senior Alexa Thomas was the Riverhawks’ top scorer with seven points.
Canyon Ridge’s season continues with a contest at Twin Falls on Tuesday. Buhl has two more non-conference matchups, the first at home against Wendell on Tuesday, before the district tournament.
Wins like Friday night’s certainly won’t do much harm to the Indians’ psyche as they will look to keep their season alive.
“Headed into the district tournament, that gives us a pretty big boost of confidence,” Hill said.
