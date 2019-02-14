KIMBERLY — At the 3A and 2A district wrestling tournaments held at Kimberly High School on Thursday, two teams were a cut above the rest of their competition.
At the 3A level, Buhl’s 228.5 points beat the rest of the field by more than 50 points, while Declo cleared the rest of its conference foes by 137 points, as each team cruised to district championships.
Kimberly’s 177 points got the Bulldogs second at the 3A level, and they were followed by Gooding (157) and Filer (134). In 2A, Wendell took second with 114 points, followed by Raft River (95), Oakley (90), Valley (68), Glenns Ferry (29), Dietrich (22) and Murtaugh (16).
3A
The Indians were off to a good start in the finals, as 98-pound freshman Teo Sanchez had a bye all the way through to earn the title. Then, sophomore Chance Bennett defeated his teammate, junior Devin Rowland, to take the 106-pound class, while Kimberly freshman Jared Hanchey took third.
Buhl’s strong start continued, as 113-pound sophomore Kade Orr pinned Filer sophomore Dylan Curry, while Kimberly sophomore Brogan Leckenby took third.
Kimberly junior Jonah Bacon broke Buhl’s opening streak with a win at 120 pounds, pinning Filer freshman Jaimen Swainston. The Indians received a third place finish from freshman Wesley Pearson.
Freshman Arath Chavez got Filer its first crown at 126 pounds, beating Gooding junior Alex Hernandez. Buhl freshman Chase Price pinned Kimberly sophomore Jesus Hernandez for third.
At 132 pounds, Buhl freshman Alan Jaramillo beat his teammate, freshman Benn Winkle, while Kimberly freshman Ethan Coy took third.
Freshman Tayten Gillette earned Gooding’s first championship victory with a major decision over Buhl junior David Tennant at 138 pounds. Buhl senior Adam Mings took third.
Kimberly seniors Riley Hallett and Michael Coy went back-to-back as champions at 142 and 152 pounds. Hallett pinned Filer senior Tom Henderhan, while Coy pinned Gooding junior Keith Needham. Gooding junior Tegan Baumann was third at 145 and Filer sophomore Heber Jankins placed third at 152.
Buhl senior Anibal Barragan took a narrow decision over Kimberly sophomore Trace Mayo at 160 pounds, while Gooding junior Dale Shaw came in third. At 170, Kimberly junior Broddey Cunningham won it all with a pin of Gooding sophomore Logan Anderson. Buhl senior Samuel Sullivan came in third.
Filer senior Skyler Moore pinned Kimberly senior Hunter O’Berg in the 182-pound finals, as the duo was followed by Buhl sophomore Jordan Ruiz in third. At 195 pounds, Buhl senior AJ Dominguez was crowned after a pin of Kimberly senior McCall Hopkins.
A Gooding duo finished out the tournament with wins at 220 and 285 pounds. Freshman Elijah Williams beat freshman teammate Kurtis Adkinson for the 220-pound crown, while senior Jake McGinnis pinned Filer sophomore Michael McKay at 285.
2A
Declo sophomore Dax Blackmon continued his stellar campaign with a district championship at 98 pounds, pinning Wendell freshman Wyatt Flick. Raft River sophomore Isaac Powers took third.
The Hornets claimed another title at 106 pounds, as freshman Sam Phillips pinned Valley freshman Evan Allen.
Freshman Tegan Whitaker got Raft River among the winners, as he earned a 5-3 decision over Declo sophomore Layton Clark at 113 pounds. Fellow Trojan, sophomore Hunter Anderson, took third.
Declo got back to its winning ways when freshman AV Marino beat Glenns Ferry junior Braden Chafin at 120 pounds. Declo junior Jon Anderson placed third.
The Hornets got a win at 126 pounds, too, as senior Caden Crider pinned Oakley senior Erikc Koellen. Declo freshman Nathan Gerratt came in third place.
Dietrich sophomore Wes Shaw was the Blue Devils’ lone champion on the day, as he pinned Wendell freshman Jason Valencia to win the 132-pound crown. Valley freshman Zach Ross topped Declo junior Ethan Gould for third.
Raft River sophomore Ryan Nelson defeated Declo sophomore Dylan Muir to win it all at 138-pounds, while Declo freshman Case Durfee placed third.
Freshman Derek Matthews became Declo’s fifth champion of the day at 145 pounds, pinning Oakley junior Levi Jackson for the win. Wendell sophomore Teegan Dunn finished third.
Sophomore Isaac Mitton got Oakley’s first championship of the day, topping Declo sophomore AJ Lyda. Glenns Ferry freshman Wyatt Castagneto took third place.
Gabe Matthews, a Declo sophomore, defeated Raft River junior Carson Durfee to win the 160-pound crown, and the duo was followed by Wendell senior Ethan Priebe in third. Preibe’s Wendell teammate, senior Kyler Lukesh, beat Raft River freshman Ethan Southern to win at 170 pounds, while Declo sophomore Braden Darrington took third.
Kade Toribau won another for Oakley, as the sophomore beat Raft River sophomore Denzil Lloyd at 182 pounds. Declo sophomore Miguel Juarez beat Valley freshman Robbie Staffen for third.
Another Declo champion came at 195 pounds, as senior McKay Breshears pinned Murtaugh sophomore Zach Gunnell for the win. Valley junior Luis Cervantes placed third. Going back-to-back with his Declo teammate, junior Dawson Osterhout beat Wendell’s Ben Orozco for first place at 220 pounds.
To conclude the tournament, Valley sophomore Tito Garcia got the win at 285 pounds, defeating Wendell freshman Kevin Green by a 7-5 decision.
