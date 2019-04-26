TWIN FALLS — Two high school seniors who’ve played basketball together since the seventh grade signed letters of intent Thursday to play at out-of-state colleges.
Mitchell Brizee, a power forward for the Twin Falls Bruins, will play basketball in the fall for Weber State University, an NCAA Division I member of the Big Sky Conference in Ogden, Utah, while Bruin guard Faust Ystueta will play for Walla Walla Community College in Walla Walla, Wash.
It seemed appropriate that Brizee and Ystueta shared the limelight Thursday.
“Mitchell and I have spent hours in the gym working together to get to this point,” said Ystueta, who plans to transfer to a four-year school after graduating from Walla Walla, which is in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
The two have been friends since Ystueta moved with his family five years ago from New York to Twin Falls. Both attended Vera C. O’Leary Middle School.
The Bruin varsity basketball team “is a well-built machine,” the 6-foot-3 Ystueta told the Times-News, crediting his coaches from the junior varsity level on.
His basketball skills and high grade point average won Ystueta a full-ride scholarship — two-thirds basketball and one-third academic — that will cover his tuition at Walla Walla Community College.
He came out of his freshman year with a 4.0 GPA, but had an accident that summer that kept him in the hospital or in various surgeries during most of his sophomore year. His cumulative GPA is now 3.66, he said.
“It was a lot of work to get back in the swing of things,” Ystueta said.
The accident tore most of his tendons from his foot, “so I’ll never have a full range of motion in my foot for the rest of my life,” he said. “Getting back to the basketball was easy, but dealing with all the trauma and healing was difficult for me.”
He is most proud of his performance in a January game against Idaho Falls.
“It was our second time playing them and I had 20 points, 18 in the second half,” Ystueta said.
Ystueta is the son of Nadia King and William Ystueta.
Brizee, a third-generation Bruin, fought his way to top of the Great Basin Conference during the 2018-19 basketball season. The 6-foot-10 senior shared the conference player-of-the-year title with a player from Preston.
Brizee, a man of few words, shot 70% from the field this year.
“Thank you, everybody,” the 18-year-old told a large crowd gathered to witness the dual signing.
Basketball is Brizee’s passion, his mother, Jennie Brizee, said. But he is also an excellent student with a 3.8 GPA.
His father, Dan Brizee, came prepared with a box of tissues to Thursday’s signing.
“It takes a village,” his father said, referring to the enormous commitment for all involved. “We’ve talked about that village a lot over the past 10 to 12 years.”
Dan Brizee continued, naming a laundry list of people he wanted to thank, including “all the people who never get thanked, Mitchell’s teachers, school staff and basketball fans.”
The elder Brizee also sent a special thanks to his son’s grandparents, who watched Mitchell play every game via Facetime.
“Thank you, son,” Dan Brizee said as he reached for a tissue. “Your quiet demeanor has served you well.”
The Brizee family has been in Twin Falls for 110 years and Bruins for 75. Mitchell Brizee’s grandmother was Twin Falls High School’s first home economics teacher.
“We are Bruins,” Dan Brizee said as his voice cracked and he dabbed his eyes with the tissue.
Brizee and Ystueta humbly accepted applause from the crowd.
“I can’t say enough about these guys,” coach Matt Harr said. “This is their moment.”
