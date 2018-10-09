TWIN FALLS — Two freshmen helped the top-seeded Twin Falls High School girls soccer team clinch a 4A state tournament berth with a 2-0 win against fifth-seeded Wood River in Tuesday’s Great Basin Conference tournament semifinal game.
Freshman Kaylin Bailey opened the scoring in the first half, while her classmate Jaycee Bell added one in the second for the Bruins (16-1). Madelyn McQueen registered the assist on Bell’s tally.
Through the wet and slippery conditions at the Sunway Soccer Complex, junior goalkeeper Sidnee Naerebout helped Twin Falls hold Wood River (7-8-3) scoreless.
Twin Falls head coach Katie Kauffman lauded the defense and Naerebout for keeping the Wolverines away from the net, although she said the offense wasn’t quite as efficient as it could have been.
“We had some really good scoring opportunities in the first half that just didn’t develop fully,” Kauffman said. “We possessed well, but we weren’t able to put the ball in the net as frequently as we would have liked to.”
Still, the Bruins converted enough chances and stonewalled the Wolverines at the other end. Kauffman said there were “some scary moments” in front of their own goal, but she felt mostly comfortable with the 2-0 advantage.
Twin Falls will take on second-seeded Century for the district championship on Saturday. Kauffman stressed the importance of continued improvement at this stage of the campaign as the Bruins head toward their final test before the state tournament.
“You definitely want to be playing your best soccer when it comes postseason time,” Kauffman said. “The deeper you get into the postseason, the closer your games are going to be.”
Jerome 6, Mountain Home 4
JEROME — Behind four goals by junior Makali Nance, sixth-seeded Jerome eliminated No. 7 Mountain Home in Tuesday’s Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out game.
Jerome held a 3-1 lead at the half on goals by freshman Janet Murillo (eighth minute) and Nance (24th and 26th). Jerome tacked on three more goals in the second half, courtesy of sophomore Esme Cervantes (52nd minute) and Nance (57th and 68th minute). Daniela Gonzalez and Julie Henry recorded assists.
“We were pretty much in control except when they scored first,” said Jerome coach Robert Garcia. ”Mountain Home didn’t give up.”
Jerome (7-8-2) will travel to Hailey on Thursday to face No. 5 Wood River in another loser-out match.
Pocatello 1, Canyon Ridge 0
POCATELLO — The eighth-seeded Riverhawks (3-16) fell short in the Great Basin Conference loser-out game as their season comes to an end. No other details were available.
No. 4 Pocatello (9-6-1) advances to face Preston on Thursday.
Century 2, Preston 2 (Century 3-1 PK)
POCATELLO — After the full-time whistle blew, Century (13-3) and Preston (11-5-2) took to the penalty spot to decide who would earn a spot in the district championship game against Twin Falls on Saturday.
No. 2-seeded Century out-dueled No. 3 Preston 3-1 on spot-kicks to clinch that spot.
Preston stays in the hunt for a state tournament berth and will host No. 4 Pocatello on Thursday in a loser-out contest.
