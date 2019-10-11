MOUNTAIN HOME — The Twin Falls Bruins made themselves right at home at Mountain Home’s homecoming Friday night.
The Bruins forced the hosting Tigers into five fumbles, blocked a punt and had a safety on defense in earning a 50-6 win keeping Twin Falls’ playoff hopes alive.
“It felt good,” said senior Ryker Anderson, who had a 46-yard touchdown reception. “We knew we needed this one to give us a chance to go to the playoffs, so it felt good to come out and get a win.”
Twin Falls (3-4, 2-1 Great Basin West) had lost three of four coming in and another loss would leave them in fourth place in the five-team pod.
Mountain Home (3-4, 1-2 Great Basin West) came out fired up in front a huge homecoming crowd, but its first three drives ended with two fumbles sandwiched around a blocked punt by Marcus Garcia as Twin Falls took control early.
Bruin senior Sam Hoggarth recovered three fumbles on the night, repeatedly setting up Twin Falls in scoring position.
“It felt great,” said Hoggarth. “We were looking at this like a playoff game already, because if we lose this, we’re done. It was a must win.”
Nick Swensen completed 6 of 10 passes for 138 yards, including an 8-yard strike to Jace Mahlke that made it 21-0. That came on the heels of a long bomb from Swensen to Anderson that set up a 5-yard TD run by Jarod Perry, who rushed for 64 yards and the first two scores of the game.
Anderson praised Swensen for their long receiving connections. “He put it on the dot, both of them,” Anderson said.
The Bruins also got touchdowns from Adrian Guzman (five carries for 54 yards) and Haylen Walker, who returned a punt 35 yards to cap the Twin Falls’ scoring.
Twin Falls outgained Mountain Home 343 to 129 in total yards and held the Tigers scoreless until the final play of the game, when Kohl Proffit scored from 6 yards out to help the host squad avoid a shutout.
Up next
Mountain Home will look to bounce back as it hits the road next week, facing Canyon Ridge.
The Bruins have a chance to earn a share of first place in the West division next week, hosting pod-leader Jerome, which moved to 3-0 in Great Basin West play and 5-2 overall with a 28-13 win over Canyon Ridge.
Closing remarks
“We just have to game plan,” Anderson said of facing Jerome in the Battle of the Bridge rivalry game.
“Come out Monday and not get too hyped over the win, but be ready for Jerome, especially on senior night.”
Said Hoggarth: “It’s a must win. We’ll think of it as a playoff game again.”
