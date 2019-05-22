Twin Falls' baseball team fell short of the 4A state championship last weekend, but the Bruins still did plenty to end their season strongly.
The team rattled off 17 straight wins before falling 2-1 in 10 innings to Idaho Falls in the opening round of the state tournament. But instead of packing it in, they showed up the next two days and won the consolation bracket. The wins were 7-2 against Burley on Friday, May 17 and 13-3 over Kuna on Saturday, May 18.
"That's kind of a life lesson as well as a baseball lesson," Twin Falls coach Nolan Amundson said. "That's why baseball's great. There's usually tomorrow. It's a long schedule and a lot of games. You've kind of just got to bounce back. We wanted to show what kind of team we were."
"We played a good team in a good battle, and we wanted to show that, hey, maybe we deserved to be moving on in that tournament," he added.
The season began with some stiff competition. The Bruins had a run of 5A opponents as well as some teams from Oregon on the schedule, and they dropped five of the first nine games.
The last loss came at the end of March. Then the team didn't lose another game until the first round of the state tournament on May 16.
Twin Falls only loses one senior for next year. The rest of the group, including the middle of the field (catcher Kaden Stutzman, shortstop Magnum Hofstetter and center fielder Carson Walters) will be back.
That isn't to say the Bruins' lone senior, Lucas Young, wasn't a key part of the team's success. He went 8-1 as a pitcher, and Amundson said he provided strong leadership.
"He's a really great kid," Amundson said. "He kind of took it upon himself to get on kids at times and take that leadership role, to take that next step."
Twin Falls will hit the field for legion baseball as the Twin Falls Cowboys beginning on May 30.
Amundson said he'd like to see the momentum carry forward from this season as well as see the group use the summer to improve.
"Obviously they get a little bit of a break here and we'll get back to work for the legion season. But you'd like to keep that going a little bit, and each kid individually work on some of their weaknesses and turn them into strengths," he said.
