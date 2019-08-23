TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls girls’ soccer team played its first game of the season Friday, but it didn’t start the year in either the win column or the loss column. The Bruins tied with non-conference opponent Highland 3-3 at Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
The teams traded goals early and often, but neither team could come through with the decisive goal late.
“We definitely got some good looks,” Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman said. “We created some good options. I thought we were pretty dynamic in the offensive attack. We just need to clean up our touches a little bit, and our whole-team defense needs to get a little more solid.”
Highland’s Aubrey Hymas scored the first of her two goals six minutes in, but Twin Falls answered with a goal by Kaylin Bailey on a long free kick just two minutes later.
The teams went into halftime tied 1-1.
Madison Bailey opened up the second half with another goal for Twin Falls from the right side before Highland got the next two goals to retake the lead 3-2. Morgan Christensen and Hymas each found the net.
Brinlee Stotts tied the game for the Bruins with a breakaway goal, and neither tired team could capitalize on any of the rest of their chances.
“I think we just need to work on our communication, and it’s the beginning of the season, so we’re not quite in shape yet,” Twin Falls senior Sidnee Naerebout said. “We just need to work on that and get ready to play on our conference games.”
Twin Falls changed up its strategy at goalie, something Kauffman said the team will likely do a lot more this season. Naerebout, the regular goal keeper, played that position in the first half before switching to midfielder in the second half. Sophomore Reagan Rex moved to take Naerebout’s spot.
“Sidnee assisted on one of the goals,” Kauffman said. “She’s pretty dynamic on the field, and it was especially helpful when one of our midfielders came out with an injury, so it was a good fit for us to bring her out into the field. We have full confidence in Regan, so it gave us that little bit of extra power in the middle.”
The game might not have ended with a win for Twin Falls, but the team still viewed the outing as positive.
Highland, a 5A school who qualified for the state tournament last year, is always a tough opening game of the season.
“I’m pretty proud of us,” Naerebout said. “Normally, our first game of the season when we play Highland it’s pretty rough.”
Kauffman said opening the year against tough competition is a good indicator of where her team is at.
“We come out and it shows us where we are,” she said. “If we’re going into a state tournament or the postseason, this is the caliber of team we’re going to be playing against. It’s either a really good eye-opener, or it’s reassurance that we’re doing the right things. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
The Bruins will play Jerome Monday to begin the conference season.
