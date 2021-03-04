Boys State Basketball preview: Wendell

WENDELL TROJANS
CLASS 2A
Record: 16-7
State seed: District 4 champ
Coach: AJ Kelsey, fourth season
Players to watch: G Zade Swainston, jr.; F Isaac Slade, sr.; F Joe DeMasters, sr.; F Zane Kelsey, sr.;
Notes: Beat top-seeded Valley twice in the district tournament to earn a spot at state. … Won six games by more than 20 points. … Won three state titles (1958, 1970, 2004). … Is 3-0 in state championship games. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … At state for the first time since 2016, when it finished third.
