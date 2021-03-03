Boys State Basketball preview: Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS BRUINS

Notes: Won four state titles, the last in 2014. … Has played in the championship game 12 times in total. … After falling to Jerome in the semifinals at district, it had to play its way through the losers’ bracket to earn a spot at state. … Opening game at state is against Preston, a team it is 0-2 against this season. … Swensen leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points in district games. … At state for the third time in four years. … Unranked in the final state media poll.