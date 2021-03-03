 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys State Basketball preview: Twin Falls
0 comments

Boys State Basketball preview: Twin Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS BRUINS

CLASS 4A

Record: 15-12

State seed: District 4 runner-up

Coach: James Glenn, first season

Players to watch:  G Nic Swensen, sr.; F Tyler Robbins, sr.; G Mason Swafford, sr.; P Zach Ball, so.; G Iradukunda Emery, sr.

Notes: Won four state titles, the last in 2014. … Has played in the championship game 12 times in total. … After falling to Jerome in the semifinals at district, it had to play its way through the losers’ bracket to earn a spot at state. … Opening game at state is against Preston, a team it is 0-2 against this season. … Swensen leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points in district games. … At state for the third time in four years. … Unranked in the final state media poll. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News