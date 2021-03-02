Boys State Basketball preview: Richfield

RICHFIELD TIGERS
Class 1A Division II
Record: 13-10
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Chris Taber, fifth season
Players to watch: G Carsn Perkes, so.; G Luke Dalton, so.; G Clay Kent, so.; P Hudson Lucero, so.
Notes: Lost back-to-back games in the district tournament, forcing them to beat Council in a play-in game to qualify. … At state for the first time since 2009. … Perkes averaged 23.25 points at district. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title. … Played in its only championship in 2000.
