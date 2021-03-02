 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Richfield
RICHFIELD TIGERS

Class 1A Division II

Record: 13-10

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Chris Taber, fifth season

Players to watch: G Carsn Perkes, so.; G Luke Dalton, so.; G Clay Kent, so.; P Hudson Lucero, so.

Notes: Lost back-to-back games in the district tournament, forcing them to beat Council in a play-in game to qualify. … At state for the first time since 2009. … Perkes averaged 23.25 points at district. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title. … Played in its only championship in 2000.

