Boys State Basketball preview: Oakley
Boys State Basketball preview: Oakley

OAKLEY HORNETS

Class 1A Division I

Record: 19-3

State seed: District 4 champ

Coach: Jeffrey Bedke, third season

Players to watch: GAustin Cranney, sr.; F Corbin Bedke, sr.; G Payton Beck, jr.; G Jace Robinson, sr.;

Notes: Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Defending state consolation champ. … Won seven of its last eight games.  … At state for the second time in three years. … Won four state titles, the last in 1977. … Last reached the finals in 1984.

