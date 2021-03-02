Boys State Basketball preview: Oakley

OAKLEY HORNETS
Class 1A Division I
Record: 19-3
State seed: District 4 champ
Coach: Jeffrey Bedke, third season
Players to watch: GAustin Cranney, sr.; F Corbin Bedke, sr.; G Payton Beck, jr.; G Jace Robinson, sr.;
Notes: Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Defending state consolation champ. … Won seven of its last eight games. … At state for the second time in three years. … Won four state titles, the last in 1977. … Last reached the finals in 1984.
