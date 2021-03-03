 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Kimberly
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS

CLASS 3A

Record: 12-10

State seed: District 4 champ

Coach: Daren Garey, seventh season

Players to watch: F Gatlin Bair, fr.; G Jackson Cummins, jr.; G Jaxon Bair, jr.

Notes: Bair led the team in scoring during district games. … Defending state runner-up. … At state for the fourth straight year, reaching the finals two of the past three years. … Won its only state title in 1952. … Won its last four games. … Defeated district tournament opponents by an average of 14.6 points. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

