Boys State Basketball preview: Jerome
JEROME TIGERS

CLASS 4A

Record: 20-2

State seed: District 4 champ

Coach: Joe Messick, 14th season

Players to watch: F Gavin Capps, jr.; G Alfredo Ortiz, sr.; G Michael Lloyd, jr.; G Scott Cook, so.

Notes: Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Went on a 12-game winning streak before losing to Minico. … Entering the tournament on an eight-game winning streak. … The only time Jerome won the state championship was in 1987, where they played in the 3A division. … Haven’t played in a championship game since 1992. … At state for the first time since 2017. … Last won a state tournament trophy in 2009, when it finished third. 

