Boys State Basketball preview: Jerome

JEROME TIGERS

Notes: Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Went on a 12-game winning streak before losing to Minico. … Entering the tournament on an eight-game winning streak. … The only time Jerome won the state championship was in 1987, where they played in the 3A division. … Haven’t played in a championship game since 1992. … At state for the first time since 2017. … Last won a state tournament trophy in 2009, when it finished third.