Boys State Basketball preview: Dietrich

DIETRICH BLUE DEVILS

Notes: Defending third-place finisher at state. … At state for the ninth time in 10 years. … Brady Power scored 38 points in the district championship against Richfield. … Brady Power has top 1,500 career points and was the 1A Division II All-Idaho football player of the year in the fall. … Won two state titles (1966, 2016) and finished second in 2017. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll.