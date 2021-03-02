Boys State Basketball preview: Dietrich

DIETRICH BLUE DEVILS
Class 1A Division II
Record: 18-5
State seed: District 4 champ
Coach: Wayne Dill, 19th season
Players to watch: G Brady Power, sr.; G Cody Power, so.; P Rhys Dill, sr.; G Jett Shaw, jr.
Notes: Defending third-place finisher at state. … At state for the ninth time in 10 years. … Brady Power scored 38 points in the district championship against Richfield. … Brady Power has top 1,500 career points and was the 1A Division II All-Idaho football player of the year in the fall. … Won two state titles (1966, 2016) and finished second in 2017. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll.
