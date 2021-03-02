 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys State Basketball preview: Carey
0 comments

Boys State Basketball preview: Carey

{{featured_button_text}}

CAREY PANTHERS

Class 1A Division II

Record: 12-5

State seed: District 4 runner-up

Coach: Dick Simpson, 19th season

Players to watch: G Hunter Smith, sr.; G Dallin Parke, sr.; P Chase Bennion, jr.; G Conner Simpson, so.

Notes: At state for the 16th straight year, the longest active streak in any classification. … Beat second-seeded Richfield to earn a spot at state. … Won two state titles (2011, ‘15). … Played in six state championship games, the last in 2018. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News