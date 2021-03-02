Boys State Basketball preview: Carey

CAREY PANTHERS
Class 1A Division II
Record: 12-5
State seed: District 4 runner-up
Coach: Dick Simpson, 19th season
Players to watch: G Hunter Smith, sr.; G Dallin Parke, sr.; P Chase Bennion, jr.; G Conner Simpson, so.
Notes: At state for the 16th straight year, the longest active streak in any classification. … Beat second-seeded Richfield to earn a spot at state. … Won two state titles (2011, ‘15). … Played in six state championship games, the last in 2018. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
