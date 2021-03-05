Boys Basketball State Tournament winners and losers

Boys Basketball
4A State Tournament at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian
Jerome 74, Skyline 57
MERIDIAN – Jerome junior Mikey Lloyd scored 31 points to help the Tigers stay alive in the 4A State Tournament win over the Grizzlies in the loser out game at Rocky Mountain High School. Jerome led 38-23 at the half and scored 36 points in the second half and Skyline put up 34.
The Grizzlies offense picked up in the fourth quarter and out-scored the Tigers 27-17 but had too much ground to make up trailing 57-30 at the start of the quarter. Sophomore Scott Cook added 14 points for Jerome and senior Alfredo Ortiz finished with 13. Skyline senior Raleigh Shippen scored 17 points to lead the Grizzlies and senior Cade Marlow had 10.
Jerome will play Lakeland in the consolation game at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Lakeland 71, Twin Falls 42
MERIDIAN – Lakeland eliminated Twin Falls from the 4A State Tournament in the loser out game at Rocky Mountain High School. The Bruins trailed the Hawks 34-20 at the half and Lakeland out scored Twin Falls 37-22 in the second half.
Senior Riley Hubsmith led the Bruins with nine points. Lakeland was led by senior Carson Seay with 17, junior Grant Roth with 15 and junior Bryce Henry had 14.
3A State Tournament at Columbia High School, Nampa
Kimberly 56, Bonners Ferry 36
NAMPA – The Bulldogs bounced back from the opening game loss to Marsh Valley on Thursday in the 3A State Tournament beating Bonners Ferry in the loser out game at Columbia High School. Kimberly will play Fruitland on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Consolation Game.
The Bulldogs took the early lead 15-6 after the first quarter and led 27-18 at the half and out scored the Badgers 29-18 in the second half. Kimberly freshman Gatlin Bair led all players with 15 points and eight rebounds and junior Jackson Cummins tossed in 14. For Bonners Ferry, sophomore Braeden Blackmore had 11 points and seven rebounds.
2A State Tournament at Eagle High School, Eagle
Ambrose 77, Wendell 35
EAGLE – The Trojans trailed the Archers 38-17 at halftime of the semifinals of the 2A State Tournament at Eagle High School. Ambrose junior Hudson Hughes had half of the team’s first half total with 19 points.
At the end of the third quarter, Ambrose had the 59-28 lead and by the middle of the fourth quarter, Ambrose had pulled away to a 40-point lead, 71-31. Wendell was led by senior Zane Kelsey with eight points. Hughes finished with 23 points, senior Ben Blythe had 21 and junior Johnny Sugarman 12. Wendell will play North Fremont for third place at 12 p.m. Saturday.
Ambrose won the 1ADI state title last season before moving up to the 2A Classification where they have again qualified for a second class championship title.
1ADII State Tournament at Caldwell High School, Caldwell
Garden Valley 88, Dietrich 73
CALDWELL – Garden Valley and Dietrich combined for 161 points in the 1ADII State Tournament Championship Game with the Wolverines taking the title over the Blue Devils. Garden Valley senior Covy Kelly broke the scoring record with 45 points including seven 3-pointers. Dietrich senior Brady Power finished with 26 points and nine rebounds and senior Rhys Dill scored 19 points with 16 rebounds and had 52 rebounds in the Blue Devils three games. Senior Josh Gillespie added 15 points and senior Devin Yearsley had 14 for the Wolverines.
“Kelly is just good. They shot 59 % overall and we played good defense,” said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill. “We ended the year at 20-6. That’s 20 wins or more nine of the last 10 years and we brought home a trophy eight of the last 10 years. Pretty cool. We had a great year. Today a really good team got beat by a little bit better team.”
Rockland 74, Richfield 46
CALDWELL – Sophomore Carsn Perkes scored 26 points with seven rebounds for Richfield in the 1ADII State Tournament Third Place game loss to Rockland. The Tigers trailed 32-15 at the half and the Bulldogs held the 60-26 lead after three quarters. Richfield out-scored Rockland 20-14 in the final quarter and the Bulldogs out-rebounded the Tigers, 49-28 for the game. Senior Braden Permann led Rockland with 24 points followed by freshman Teague Matthews with 15.
North Gem 65, Carey 56
CALDWELL – The Panthers lost in the 1ADII State Tournament Consolation Game to the Cowboys at Caldwell High School despite 22 points and six rebounds by senior Dallin Parke, 19 points by senior Hunter Smith and senior Ashton Sparrow with six boards.
Carey trailed 28-23 at halftime but took the lead 45-42 after three quarters. North Gem scored 23 points in the fourth and Carey had 11 for the Cowboys win. North Gem out rebounded Carey 47-31 but the Cowboys also had more turnovers, 16-6. For North Gem, senior James Bodily and senior Logan Corta each had 25 points and Corta had 14 rebounds. Carey finished the season at 14-9.
1ADI State Tournament at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Oakley 49, Liberty Charter 31
CALDWELL – Oakley won the 1ADI State Tournament Consolation Game at Vallivue High School over Liberty Charter holding the Patriots to under 10 points in each of the last three quarters after taking the 18-12 lead after the first quarter.
Oakley senior Corbin Bedke was the leading scorer for the game with 19 points and seven rebounds followed by senior Austin Cranney with 10 points. Junior Dallin Criddle led Liberty Charter with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Oakley finished the season at 21-4.
“Strong defensive effort,” said Oakley coach Jeff Bedke.