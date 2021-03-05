Boys Basketball State Tournament winners and losers

Ambrose won the 1ADI state title last season before moving up to the 2A Classification where they have again qualified for a second class championship title.

1ADII State Tournament at Caldwell High School, Caldwell

Garden Valley 88, Dietrich 73

CALDWELL – Garden Valley and Dietrich combined for 161 points in the 1ADII State Tournament Championship Game with the Wolverines taking the title over the Blue Devils. Garden Valley senior Covy Kelly broke the scoring record with 45 points including seven 3-pointers. Dietrich senior Brady Power finished with 26 points and nine rebounds and senior Rhys Dill scored 19 points with 16 rebounds and had 52 rebounds in the Blue Devils three games. Senior Josh Gillespie added 15 points and senior Devin Yearsley had 14 for the Wolverines.

“Kelly is just good. They shot 59 % overall and we played good defense,” said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill. “We ended the year at 20-6. That’s 20 wins or more nine of the last 10 years and we brought home a trophy eight of the last 10 years. Pretty cool. We had a great year. Today a really good team got beat by a little bit better team.”

Rockland 74, Richfield 46