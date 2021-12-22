Boys basketball state media poll

Week 1, all records as of Tuesday afternoon
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts
1. Lake City (6); 6-0; 30
2. Owyhee; 3-1; 19
3. Mountain View; 4-0; 18
4. Eagle; 4-1; 14
t-5. Coeur d'Alene; 4-1; 3
t-5. Madison; 5-3; 3
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 2, Meridian 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts
1. Middleton (2); 5-1; 19
t-2. Jerome (2); 8-1; 18
t-2. Preston (1); 7-1; 18
4. Bishop Kelly; 5-1; 13
5. Hillcrest (1); 5-2; 10
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 8, Shelley 4.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts
1. Marsh Valley (4); 4-1; 23
2. McCall-Donnelly (1); 5-1; 22
3. Fruitland (1); 6-1; 17
4. Snake River; 5-2; 14
5. Kimberly; 5-2; 10
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 2, Homedale 1, Teton 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts
1. Ambrose (5); 8-0; 28
2. Melba (1); 6-1; 19
3. St. Maries; 5-2; 17
4. North Fremont; 5-1; 14
5. Ririe; 7-2; 6
Others receiving votes: Firth 2, Wendell 2, West Side 2.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts
1. Lapwai (6); 5-0; 30
2. Kamiah; 5-0; 19
3. Grace; 6-2; 16
4. Victory Charter; 4-1; 9
5. Prairie; 6-1; 6
Others receiving votes: Centennial Baptist 4, Liberty Charter 3, Lakeside 1, Troy 1, Genesis Prep 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts
1. Camas County (4); 7-0; 27
2. Dietrich (2); 6-1; 24
3. Watersprings; 7-0; 14
4. Rockland; 5-1; 11
5. Garden Valley; 5-1; 8
Others receiving votes: Carey 2, Sho-Ban 2, Council 1, North Gem 1.
Voters: Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Eric Moon, KIDK; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.