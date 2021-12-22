 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liberty Access & Mobility Solutions
alert

Boys basketball state media poll

  • 0
Canyon Ridge takes on Jerome

Jerome senior Alfredo Ortiz charges through Canyon Ridge senior Ryker Holtzen, left, and freshman JJ Funk, right, as he attempts to drive the ball to the hoop Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Week 1, all records as of Tuesday afternoon

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts

1. Lake City (6); 6-0; 30

2. Owyhee; 3-1; 19

3. Mountain View; 4-0; 18

4. Eagle; 4-1; 14

t-5. Coeur d'Alene; 4-1; 3

t-5. Madison; 5-3; 3

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 2, Meridian 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts

1. Middleton (2); 5-1; 19

t-2. Jerome (2); 8-1; 18

t-2. Preston (1); 7-1; 18

4. Bishop Kelly; 5-1; 13

5. Hillcrest (1); 5-2; 10

People are also reading…

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 8, Shelley 4.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts

1. Marsh Valley (4); 4-1; 23

2. McCall-Donnelly (1); 5-1; 22

3. Fruitland (1); 6-1; 17

4. Snake River; 5-2; 14

5. Kimberly; 5-2; 10

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 2, Homedale 1, Teton 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts

1. Ambrose (5); 8-0; 28

2. Melba (1); 6-1; 19

3. St. Maries; 5-2; 17

4. North Fremont; 5-1; 14

5. Ririe; 7-2; 6

Others receiving votes: Firth 2, Wendell 2, West Side 2.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts

1. Lapwai (6); 5-0; 30

2. Kamiah; 5-0; 19

3. Grace; 6-2; 16

4. Victory Charter; 4-1; 9

5. Prairie; 6-1; 6

Others receiving votes: Centennial Baptist 4, Liberty Charter 3, Lakeside 1, Troy 1, Genesis Prep 1.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts

1. Camas County (4); 7-0; 27

2. Dietrich (2); 6-1; 24

3. Watersprings; 7-0; 14

4. Rockland; 5-1; 11

5. Garden Valley; 5-1; 8

Others receiving votes: Carey 2, Sho-Ban 2, Council 1, North Gem 1.

Voters: Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Eric Moon, KIDK; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News