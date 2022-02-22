Boys basketball state media poll

Times-News
All records as of Tuesday afternoon Class 5A Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Lake City (7); 21-1; 35; 1
Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 2.
Class 4A Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Middleton (5); 20-1; 32; 1
2. Hillcrest (2); 21-2; 28; 2
4. Pocatello; 20-3; 14; 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2.
Class 3A Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (7); 21-2; 35; 1
2. McCall-Donnelly; 17-2; 28; 2
3. Snake River; 19-5; 18; 3
Others receiving votes: Fruitland 1, Kellogg 1.
Class 2A Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. North Fremont (2); 19-2; 30; 2
2. Melba (4); 20-2; 29; 1
3. Ambrose (1); 20-3; 23; 3
4. St. Maries; 17-3; 16; 4
Others receiving votes: West Side 3.
Class 1A Division I Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Lapwai (7); 22-0; 35; 1
Others receiving votes: Logos 3, Oakley 2, Victory Charter 1.
Class 1A Division II Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
t-1. Rockland (3); 19-3; 30; 1
t-1. Camas County (3); 19-3; 30; 2
3. Council (1); 17-4; 19; 3
5. North Gem; 16-4; 11; 4
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 3.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
PHOTOS: Kimberly advances to district championships
Kimberly defeats Buhl in district tournament
Buhl plays Kimberly on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, during the second round of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference district tournament at Buhl High School in Buhl. Kimberly defeated Buhl 47-42 to advance to the district championship game.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
