Boys basketball

Boys basketball state media poll

Kimberly defeats Buhl in district tournament

Buhl plays visiting Kimberly on Wednesday during the second round of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference district tournament. Kimberly defeated Buhl 47-42 to advance to the district championship game.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

All records as of Tuesday afternoon

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Lake City (7); 21-1; 35; 1

2. Owyhee; 20-3; 26; 2

3. Eagle; 20-3; 22; 3

4. Madison; 17-5; 14; 5

5. Lewiston; 17-5; 6; —

Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 2.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Middleton (5); 20-1; 32; 1

2. Hillcrest (2); 21-2; 28; 2

3. Jerome; 21-1; 24; 3

4. Pocatello; 20-3; 14; 5

5. Century; 17-5; 5; 4

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Marsh Valley (7); 21-2; 35; 1

2. McCall-Donnelly; 17-2; 28; 2

3. Snake River; 19-5; 18; 3

4. Kimberly; 15-6; 16; 4

5. Homedale; 14-8; 6; —

Others receiving votes: Fruitland 1, Kellogg 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. North Fremont (2); 19-2; 30; 2

2. Melba (4); 20-2; 29; 1

3. Ambrose (1); 20-3; 23; 3

4. St. Maries; 17-3; 16; 4

5. Ririe; 17-6; 4; —

Others receiving votes: West Side 3.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Lapwai (7); 22-0; 35; 1

2. Kamiah; 17-5; 24; 3

3. Grace; 17-5; 20; 2

4. Prairie; 16-5; 11; 4

5. Rimrock; 16-3; 9; 5

Others receiving votes: Logos 3, Oakley 2, Victory Charter 1.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

t-1. Rockland (3); 19-3; 30; 1

t-1. Camas County (3); 19-3; 30; 2

3. Council (1); 17-4; 19; 3

4. Carey; 18-5; 12; 5

5. North Gem; 16-4; 11; 4

Others receiving votes: Watersprings 3.

Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

