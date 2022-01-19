Boys basketball state media poll

Records as of Tuesday afternoon
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Lake City (10); 13-0; 50; 1
2. Eagle; 11-2; 39; 2
3. Owyhee; 10-3; 29; 3
4. Madison; 9-3; 14 —
5. Lewiston; 11-2; 13; 4
Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 3, Rigby 1, Meridian 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Middleton (8); 10-1; 45; 1
2. Jerome (1); 11-1; 37; 2
3. Hillcrest; (1); 10-2; 33; 4
4. Preston 11-2; 20; 3
5. Century; 11-3; 12; 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 3.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (8); 10-2; 47; 1
2. McCall-Donnelly (1); 8-1; 40; 2
3. Snake River (1); 12-2; 33; 4
4. Kimberly; 7-4; 19; 5
5. Teton; 8-6; 4 —
Others receiving votes: Homedale 3, Fruitland 2, Priest River 2.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Ambrose (5); 11-1; 44; 1
2. North Fremont (3); 11-1; 37; 4
3. St. Maries (2); 8-2; 30; 3
4. Melba; 10-2; 28; 2
5. Ririe; 10-3; 9; 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Lapwai (10); 11-0; 50; 1
2. Prairie; 9-2; 35; 2
3. Grace; 9-4; 20; 4
4. Logos; 7-2; 15; 5
5. Victory Charter; 9-3; 11; 3
Others receiving votes: Butte County 8, Kamiah 5, Rimrock 4, Liberty Charter 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Camas County (8); 11-1; 48; 1
2. North Gem (2); 9-1; 34; 3
3. Rockland; 9-2; 22; 4
4. Dietrich; 8-2; 16; 2
5. Carey; 11-4; 14 —
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 12, Council 4.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Eric Moon, KIFI; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.