agate alert top story
Boys basketball state media poll

Boys basketball state media poll

Boys basketball - Filer Vs. Wendell

Wendell's varsity team plays against Filer on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Wendell High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Records as of Tuesday afternoon

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Lake City (10); 13-0; 50; 1

2. Eagle; 11-2; 39; 2

3. Owyhee; 10-3; 29; 3

4. Madison; 9-3; 14 —

5. Lewiston; 11-2; 13; 4

Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 3, Rigby 1, Meridian 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Middleton (8); 10-1; 45; 1

2. Jerome (1); 11-1; 37; 2

3. Hillcrest; (1); 10-2; 33; 4

4. Preston 11-2; 20; 3

5. Century; 11-3; 12; 5

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 3.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Marsh Valley (8); 10-2; 47; 1

2. McCall-Donnelly (1); 8-1; 40; 2

3. Snake River (1); 12-2; 33; 4

4. Kimberly; 7-4; 19; 5

5. Teton; 8-6; 4 —

Others receiving votes: Homedale 3, Fruitland 2, Priest River 2.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Ambrose (5); 11-1; 44; 1

2. North Fremont (3); 11-1; 37; 4

3. St. Maries (2); 8-2; 30; 3

4. Melba; 10-2; 28; 2

5. Ririe; 10-3; 9; 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Lapwai (10); 11-0; 50; 1

2. Prairie; 9-2; 35; 2

3. Grace; 9-4; 20; 4

4. Logos; 7-2; 15; 5

5. Victory Charter; 9-3; 11; 3

Others receiving votes: Butte County 8, Kamiah 5, Rimrock 4, Liberty Charter 2.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Camas County (8); 11-1; 48; 1

2. North Gem (2); 9-1; 34; 3

3. Rockland; 9-2; 22; 4

4. Dietrich; 8-2; 16; 2

5. Carey; 11-4; 14 —

Others receiving votes: Watersprings 12, Council 4.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Eric Moon, KIFI; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.

