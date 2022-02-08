Boys basketball state media poll

All records as of Tuesday afternoon
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
t-1. Lake City (5); 18-1; 39; 1
t-1. Eagle (4); 17-2; 39; 2
3. Owyhee; 16-3; 30; 3
4. Coeur d'Alene; 11-4; 16; t-5
5. Madison; 14-5; 7; 4
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 4.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Middleton (6); 16-1; 42; 1
t-2. Hillcrest (2); 17-2; 32; 3
t-2. Jerome (1); 19-1; 32; 2
4. Century; 15-4; 18; 4
5. Pocatello; 16-3; 7; 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 3, Preston 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (9); 17-2; 45; 1
t-2. Snake River; 17-3; 30; 2
t-2. McCall-Donnelly; 14-2; 30; 3
4. Fruitland; 13-5; 14; 4
5. Kimberly; 12-6; 11; 5
Others receiving votes: Sugar-Salem 3, Homedale 2.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Melba (4); 17-2; 36; 3
2. North Fremont (2); 15-2; 34; 1
3. Ambrose (1); 17-3; 28; 2
4. St. Maries (2); 13-2; 25; 4
5. Ririe; 15-4; 8; —
Others receiving votes: West Side 3, Cole Valley Christian 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Lapwai (9); 19-0; 45; 1
2. Grace; 15-4; 33; t-2
3. Prairie; 13-3; 23; t-2
4. Kamiah; 14-5; 20; 4
5. Rimrock; 13-3; 11; —
Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Rockland (8); 17-2; 44; 1
2. Camas County (1); 17-2; 37; 2
3. North Gem; 14-3; 25; 3
4. Council; 15-4; 15; 4
5. Watersprings; 15-4; 8; 5
Others receiving votes: Carey 6.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Eric Moon, KIFI; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.