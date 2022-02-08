 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball

Boys basketball state media poll

Jerome beats Kimberly

Kimberly senior Jaxon Bair swats the shot attempt of Jerome junior Scott Cook on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Kimberly.

 RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS

All records as of Tuesday afternoon

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

t-1. Lake City (5); 18-1; 39; 1

t-1. Eagle (4); 17-2; 39; 2

3. Owyhee; 16-3; 30; 3

4. Coeur d'Alene; 11-4; 16; t-5

5. Madison; 14-5; 7; 4

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 4.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Middleton (6); 16-1; 42; 1

t-2. Hillcrest (2); 17-2; 32; 3

t-2. Jerome (1); 19-1; 32; 2

4. Century; 15-4; 18; 4

5. Pocatello; 16-3; 7; 5

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 3, Preston 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Marsh Valley (9); 17-2; 45; 1

t-2. Snake River; 17-3; 30; 2

t-2. McCall-Donnelly; 14-2; 30; 3

4. Fruitland; 13-5; 14; 4

5. Kimberly; 12-6; 11; 5

Others receiving votes: Sugar-Salem 3, Homedale 2.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Melba (4); 17-2; 36; 3

2. North Fremont (2); 15-2; 34; 1

3. Ambrose (1); 17-3; 28; 2

4. St. Maries (2); 13-2; 25; 4

5. Ririe; 15-4; 8; —

Others receiving votes: West Side 3, Cole Valley Christian 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Lapwai (9); 19-0; 45; 1

2. Grace; 15-4; 33; t-2

3. Prairie; 13-3; 23; t-2

4. Kamiah; 14-5; 20; 4

5. Rimrock; 13-3; 11; —

Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Rockland (8); 17-2; 44; 1

2. Camas County (1); 17-2; 37; 2

3. North Gem; 14-3; 25; 3

4. Council; 15-4; 15; 4

5. Watersprings; 15-4; 8; 5

Others receiving votes: Carey 6.

Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Eric Moon, KIFI; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

