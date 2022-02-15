 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball

Boys basketball state media poll

Jerome Vs. Kimberly boys basketball

Jerome senior Michael Lloyd goes to the hoop against Kimberly on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Kimberly.

 RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS

All records as of Tuesday afternoon

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Lake City (8); 19-1; 44; t-1

2. Owyhee (1); 18-3; 36; 3

3. Eagle; 18-3; 27; t-1

4. Coeur d'Alene; 14-4; 14; 4

5. Madison; 16-5; 10; 5

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 3, Meridian 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (7); 16-1; 42; 1

2. Hillcrest (1); 19-2; 35; t-2

3. Jerome (1); 20-1; 31; t-2

4. Century; 17-4; 17; 4

5. Pocatello; 18-3; 7; 5

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2, Preston 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Marsh Valley (9); 19-2; 45; 1

2. McCall-Donnelly; 16-2; 34; t-2

3. Snake River; 17-4; 29; t-2

4. Kimberly; 14-6; 14; 5

5. Fruitland; 14-6; 8; 4

Others receiving votes: Homedale 5.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Melba (7); 19-2; 41; 1

2. North Fremont (1); 17-2; 34; 2

3. Ambrose (1); 19-3; 31; 3

4. St. Maries; 14-3; 18; 4

5. West Side; 15-6; 6 —

Others receiving votes: Ririe 3, Cole Valley Christian 2.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Lapwai (9); 21-0; 45; 1

2. Grace; 16-5; 30; 2

3. Kamiah; 16-5; 25; 4

4. Prairie; 15-5; 18; 3

5. Rimrock; 15-3; 11; 5

Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 3, Oakley 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Rockland (5); 18-3; 40; 1

2. Camas County (2); 17-3; 37; 2

3. Council (1); 16-4; 17; 4

4. North Gem; 15-4; 15; 3

5. Carey (1); 16-5; 14; —

Others receiving votes: Watersprings 10, Castleford 2.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Eric Moon, KIFI; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Brittany Cooper, KMVT.

