Boys basketball state media poll

All records as of Tuesday afternoon
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Lake City (8); 19-1; 44; t-1
2. Owyhee (1); 18-3; 36; 3
3. Eagle; 18-3; 27; t-1
4. Coeur d'Alene; 14-4; 14; 4
5. Madison; 16-5; 10; 5
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 3, Meridian 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (7); 16-1; 42; 1
2. Hillcrest (1); 19-2; 35; t-2
3. Jerome (1); 20-1; 31; t-2
4. Century; 17-4; 17; 4
5. Pocatello; 18-3; 7; 5
People are also reading…
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2, Preston 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (9); 19-2; 45; 1
2. McCall-Donnelly; 16-2; 34; t-2
3. Snake River; 17-4; 29; t-2
4. Kimberly; 14-6; 14; 5
5. Fruitland; 14-6; 8; 4
Others receiving votes: Homedale 5.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Melba (7); 19-2; 41; 1
2. North Fremont (1); 17-2; 34; 2
3. Ambrose (1); 19-3; 31; 3
4. St. Maries; 14-3; 18; 4
5. West Side; 15-6; 6 —
Others receiving votes: Ririe 3, Cole Valley Christian 2.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Lapwai (9); 21-0; 45; 1
2. Grace; 16-5; 30; 2
3. Kamiah; 16-5; 25; 4
4. Prairie; 15-5; 18; 3
5. Rimrock; 15-3; 11; 5
Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 3, Oakley 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Rockland (5); 18-3; 40; 1
2. Camas County (2); 17-3; 37; 2
3. Council (1); 16-4; 17; 4
4. North Gem; 15-4; 15; 3
5. Carey (1); 16-5; 14; —
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 10, Castleford 2.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Eric Moon, KIFI; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Brittany Cooper, KMVT.