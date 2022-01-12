Boys basketball state media poll

Records as of Tuesday afternoon
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Lake City (8); 11-0; 40; 1
2. Eagle; 10-2; 30; 2
3. Owyhee; 8-3; 21; 3
4. Lewiston; 10-1; 16; 4
5. Coeur d'Alene; 7-2; 10; 5
Others receiving votes: Madison 2, Rigby 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Middleton (7); 8-1; 39; 1
2. Jerome (1); 9-1; 32; 2
3. Preston; 12-1; 23; 3
4. Hillcrest; 8-2; 18; 4
5. Century; 9-3; 6; —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 1, Bishop Kelly 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (7); 8-2; 39; 2
2. McCall-Donnelly (1); 7-1; 28; 3
3. Fruitland; 7-2; 24; 1
4. Snake River; 10-2; 16; t-4
5. Kimberly; 6-3; 13; t-4
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Ambrose (8); 10-0; 40; 1
2. Melba; 9-1; 27; 2
3. St. Maries; 7-2; 25; 3
4. North Fremont; 8-1; 20; 4
5. Ririe; 8-3; 5; —
Others receiving votes: Wendell 2, Soda Springs 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Lapwai (8); 11-0; 40; 1
2. Prairie; 8-1; 25; 5
3. Victory Charter; 9-2; 23; 4
4. Grace; 8-4; 17; t-2
5. Logos; 5-1; 5; —
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 4, Butte County 4, Genesis Prep 1, Centennial Baptist 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Camas County (5); 9-1; 36; 1
2. Dietrich (3); 7-1; 35; 2
3. North Gem; 7-1; 21; —
4. Rockland; 7-2; 15; 3
5. Watersprings; 8-2; 7; 4
Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Garden Valley 2.
Voters: Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Allan Steele, Post Register; Eric Moon, KIFI/KIDK; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman