Boys basketball state media poll

Records as of Tuesday afternoon

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Lake City (8); 11-0; 40; 1

2. Eagle; 10-2; 30; 2

3. Owyhee; 8-3; 21; 3

4. Lewiston; 10-1; 16; 4

5. Coeur d'Alene; 7-2; 10; 5

Others receiving votes: Madison 2, Rigby 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Middleton (7); 8-1; 39; 1

2. Jerome (1); 9-1; 32; 2

3. Preston; 12-1; 23; 3

4. Hillcrest; 8-2; 18; 4

5. Century; 9-3; 6; —

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 1, Bishop Kelly 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Marsh Valley (7); 8-2; 39; 2

2. McCall-Donnelly (1); 7-1; 28; 3

3. Fruitland; 7-2; 24; 1

4. Snake River; 10-2; 16; t-4

5. Kimberly; 6-3; 13; t-4

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Ambrose (8); 10-0; 40; 1

2. Melba; 9-1; 27; 2

3. St. Maries; 7-2; 25; 3

4. North Fremont; 8-1; 20; 4

5. Ririe; 8-3; 5; —

Others receiving votes: Wendell 2, Soda Springs 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Lapwai (8); 11-0; 40; 1

2. Prairie; 8-1; 25; 5

3. Victory Charter; 9-2; 23; 4

4. Grace; 8-4; 17; t-2

5. Logos; 5-1; 5; —

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 4, Butte County 4, Genesis Prep 1, Centennial Baptist 1.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Camas County (5); 9-1; 36; 1

2. Dietrich (3); 7-1; 35; 2

3. North Gem; 7-1; 21; —

4. Rockland; 7-2; 15; 3

5. Watersprings; 8-2; 7; 4

Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Garden Valley 2.

Voters: Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Allan Steele, Post Register; Eric Moon, KIFI/KIDK; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

