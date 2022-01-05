 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball state media poll

Kimberly plays Wood River

Wood River and Kimberly met on the hardwood for their boys basketball season-opener Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Kimberly.

 RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS

All records as of Tuesday afternoon

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW

1. Lake City (8); 10-0; 40; 1

2. Eagle; 7-2; 27; 4

3. Owyhee; 6-3; 19; 2

4. Lewiston; 8-1; 11; —

5. Coeur d'Alene; 7-2; 10; t-5

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 6, Madison 5, Meridian 2.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW

1. Middleton (5); 6-1; 34; 1

2. Jerome (2); 8-1; 31; t-2

3. Preston (1); 10-1; 25; t-2

4. Hillcrest; 5-2; 12; 5

5. Pocatello; 6-1; 8; —

Others receiving votes: Shelley 5, Bishop Kelly 5.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW

1. Fruitland (4); 7-1; 32; 3

2. Marsh Valley (3); 5-2; 27; 1

3. McCall-Donnelly; 5-1; 25; 2

t-4. Snake River (1); 8-2; 18; 4

t-4. Kimberly; 5-2; 18; 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW

1. Ambrose (8); 8-0; 40; 1

2. Melba; 7-1; 28; 2

3. St. Maries; 5-2; 20; 3

4. North Fremont; 6-1; 19; 4

5. Cole Valley Christian; 7-1; 6; —

Others receiving votes: Ririe 4, Firth 2, Wendell 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW

1. Lapwai (8); 9-0; 40; 1

t-2. Grace; 7-2; 20; 3

t-2. Kamiah; 6-2; 20; 2

4. Victory Charter; 8-2; 18; 4

5. Prairie; 6-1; 16; 5

Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 5, Lakeside 1.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW

1. Camas County (5); 7-1; 35; 1

2. Dietrich (2); 6-1; 34; 2

3. Rockland (1); 6-1; 19; 4

4. Watersprings; 7-1; 16; 3

5. Garden Valley; 7-2; 9; 5

Others receiving votes: Sho-Ban 6, North Gem 1.

Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Allan Steele, Post Register; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.

