Boys basketball state media poll

All records as of Tuesday afternoon
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW
1. Lake City (8); 10-0; 40; 1
2. Eagle; 7-2; 27; 4
3. Owyhee; 6-3; 19; 2
4. Lewiston; 8-1; 11; —
5. Coeur d'Alene; 7-2; 10; t-5
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 6, Madison 5, Meridian 2.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW
1. Middleton (5); 6-1; 34; 1
2. Jerome (2); 8-1; 31; t-2
3. Preston (1); 10-1; 25; t-2
4. Hillcrest; 5-2; 12; 5
5. Pocatello; 6-1; 8; —
Others receiving votes: Shelley 5, Bishop Kelly 5.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW
1. Fruitland (4); 7-1; 32; 3
2. Marsh Valley (3); 5-2; 27; 1
3. McCall-Donnelly; 5-1; 25; 2
t-4. Snake River (1); 8-2; 18; 4
t-4. Kimberly; 5-2; 18; 5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW
1. Ambrose (8); 8-0; 40; 1
2. Melba; 7-1; 28; 2
3. St. Maries; 5-2; 20; 3
4. North Fremont; 6-1; 19; 4
5. Cole Valley Christian; 7-1; 6; —
Others receiving votes: Ririe 4, Firth 2, Wendell 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW
1. Lapwai (8); 9-0; 40; 1
t-2. Grace; 7-2; 20; 3
t-2. Kamiah; 6-2; 20; 2
4. Victory Charter; 8-2; 18; 4
5. Prairie; 6-1; 16; 5
Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 5, Lakeside 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; LW
1. Camas County (5); 7-1; 35; 1
2. Dietrich (2); 6-1; 34; 2
3. Rockland (1); 6-1; 19; 4
4. Watersprings; 7-1; 16; 3
5. Garden Valley; 7-2; 9; 5
Others receiving votes: Sho-Ban 6, North Gem 1.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Allan Steele, Post Register; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.