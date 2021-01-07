Bowling over the competition: Six teams meet in regular season match-up

TWIN FALLS — The sounds of balls breaking through pins filled the air as six high school teams competed Wednesday at Bowladrome.

The teams were divided into pairs, with schools going head-to-head to face off against each other.

Each match consisted of one regular game, where bowlers from opposing schools played each other in a traditional game. Regular games were worth one point on the scorecard, so with five bowlers competing, each school had the possibility of earning five points.

To defeat an opponent, a bowler simply had to outscore them in 10 frames.

Then came the Baker games, where teammates alternated bowling each frame of the game. This allowed for each bowler to roll two frames in a 10-frame game. The highest scoring team after 10 frames won that round.

“Baker is something that is only done in tournaments,” Canyon Ridge bowling coach Shana Hoge said.

During the individual games, Twin Falls took a quick lead over Declo. Brothers Riley and Griffen Magee set the bar early in the game after each rolling a turkey (three consecutive strikes) in frames four, five and six.

In frame seven, they lost their strike streak but managed to pick up the spares.