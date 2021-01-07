Bowling over the competition: Six teams meet in regular season match-up

TWIN FALLS — The sounds of balls breaking through pins filled the air as six high school teams competed Wednesday at Bowladrome.
The teams were divided into pairs, with schools going head-to-head to face off against each other.
Each match consisted of one regular game, where bowlers from opposing schools played each other in a traditional game. Regular games were worth one point on the scorecard, so with five bowlers competing, each school had the possibility of earning five points.
To defeat an opponent, a bowler simply had to outscore them in 10 frames.
Then came the Baker games, where teammates alternated bowling each frame of the game. This allowed for each bowler to roll two frames in a 10-frame game. The highest scoring team after 10 frames won that round.
“Baker is something that is only done in tournaments,” Canyon Ridge bowling coach Shana Hoge said.
During the individual games, Twin Falls took a quick lead over Declo. Brothers Riley and Griffen Magee set the bar early in the game after each rolling a turkey (three consecutive strikes) in frames four, five and six.
In frame seven, they lost their strike streak but managed to pick up the spares.
Freshman Riley Magee stumbled toward the end of the game, rolling a seven pin split in the eighth frame and a four pin split in the 10th and final frame.
Junior Griffen Magee grabbed another strike in the eighth frame but ended his final two frames with a nine and an eight.
Riley defeated his opponent, Declo junior Corbin Williams, with a final score of 161-102.
“In the 10th frame I threw a bad ball,” Riley said. “I needed to get lined up again and I didn’t.”
Despite winning, Riley’s score of 161 doesn’t come close to his season high score of 279. Moving forward, he hopes to see less of a gap between scores.
“Consistency, that’s the biggest thing in bowling,” he said. “If you’re consistent, you can win everything.”
Likewise, Griffen defeated his opponent — Declo freshman Kevin Hoopes — with a final score of 175-136. This also doesn’t compare to his season best score of 297, a nearly perfect game.
But Griffen wasn’t surprised by his drop in score.
“I wanted to practice using different equipment,” he said.
Griffen owns 12 bowling balls. Each ball rolls differently and consequently, affects how he bowls. For this matchup he brought three balls and rolled all of them throughout the game.
“I’m trying to see where they line up compared to each other,” he said.
In the future he plans to use equipment he’s more familiar with, but today’s game did offer some insight for Griffen on how to handle the stress of a lower-than-expected scoreboard.
“I just tried to stay calm and bowl my best,” he said.
On the other end of the lanes, Burley freshman Halli Vaughn was just finishing up her individual game.
Like the Magee brothers, Vaughn scored a turkey early in her game. On her final frame she hit a nine pin and picked up the spare. Her last ball gave her nine more pins, for a final score of 215.
“When I start bowling good, I stay bowling good,” she said. “I just try to keep that momentum going.”
Vaughn’s score was close to her season best of 242, but her all-time personal record is 278. That’s the score she’d like to see more of moving forward.
Still, her focus is on her team as a whole, not herself.
“We play as a team to win as a team,” she said.
The high school bowling season will continue with regular match-ups each week until Feb. 9, when the district tournament begins.
State bowling is scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16 in Boise.